Welcome to What The Munch! An all-new show by The Phuket News TV where we take a look into the diversity of Phuket’s food scene. Join Jason Beavan as he munches his way through the island in search of the top dishes in Phuket!

Saturday 6 April 2019, 02:54PM

We take one ingredient and look for the different ways that restaurants across Phuket island prepare that special item. In this first episode, Jason goes all over the island to find what different Phuket restaurants and cafes do with salmon.

Sponsored by The 9th Floor in Patong!

Produced by JP Mestanza

9th Floor Patong

Poached Phuket

Firefly at The Pavilions Phuket