[VIDEO] Risotto run! What The Munch Ep. 6 || Phuket Food

So much amazing Italian food is in Phuket, that we decided to search the island for something truly magnificent: Risotto! Jason scours Phuket in search of unique, traditional, and belly-busting good risotto!



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 8 February 2020, 10:25AM

Welcome to What The Munch! An all-new show by The Phuket News TV where we take a look into the diversity of Phuket’s food scene. Join Jason Beavan as he munches his way through the island in search of the top dishes in Phuket!

Sponsored by The 9th Floor in Patong!

Produced by JP Mestanza

9th Floor Patong https://bit.ly/2JtNOrn

(Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket) La Trattoria - https://bit.ly/2w0iRoo

L’Opera https://bit.ly/2HaXcfj