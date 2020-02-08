Kata Rocks
[VIDEO] Risotto run! What The Munch Ep. 6 || Phuket Food

[VIDEO] Risotto run! What The Munch Ep. 6 || Phuket Food

So much amazing Italian food is in Phuket, that we decided to search the island for something truly magnificent: Risotto! Jason scours Phuket in search of unique, traditional, and belly-busting good risotto!


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 8 February 2020, 10:25AM

Welcome to What The Munch! An all-new show by The Phuket News TV where we take a look into the diversity of Phuket's food scene. Join Jason Beavan as he munches his way through the island in search of the top dishes in Phuket!

We take one ingredient and look for the different ways that restaurants across Phuket island prepare that special item. In this episode, Jason goes all over the island to find what different Phuket restaurants and cafes do with salmon.

Sponsored by The 9th Floor in Patong!

Produced by JP Mestanza

