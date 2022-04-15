[VIDEO] Rawai Boxing Stadium! || Phuket: You Should Go There #9

Check out all the action through live stream, with commentary, on Full Metal TV https://bit.ly/3EdMphr!
Fighters from across the globe test their mettle in southern Phuket’s Muay Thai home at Rawai Boxing Stadium. PHUKET, THAILAND! Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl.
Friday 15 April 2022, 10:27AM
Check out all the action through live stream, with commentary, on Full Metal TV https://bit.ly/3EdMphr!
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Only way to stop Putin and his corruption is to stop buying gas. Still driving that lead sled truc...(Read More)
They're issuing receipts that clearly specify "Thai people" (as pictured in PN's p...(Read More)
Rwanda was never colonized by Britain, that was Belgium. It was admitted to the British Commonwealth...(Read More)
Dual pricing OK as it was displayed- classic. I bet one can't ask for the 'general' men...(Read More)
Punter, i agree what you say is true. ...(Read More)
I turned around to tell them ice in the face at high speed is just like a rock in the face. They lau...(Read More)
BEWARE: Dangerous, lawbreaking idiots trying to cause accidents on SongKran @ Lakeside Bar, Naiharn...(Read More)
the British Empire sucked all this former colonies dry and left , when they now come to England ,the...(Read More)
Duel food pricing also happens in Indonesia. Western visitors always paid more than the locals. In...(Read More)
Kurt, i observed bars with large containers of for tourists and staff to use for water fighting. Tho...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.