[VIDEO] Rawai Boxing Stadium! || Phuket: You Should Go There #9

Fighters from across the globe test their mettle in southern Phuket’s Muay Thai home at Rawai Boxing Stadium. PHUKET, THAILAND! Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl.



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 15 April 2022, 10:27AM

