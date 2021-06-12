[VIDEO] Phuket: You Should Go There #4 - Kamala

Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real-estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl. This episode takes us to Kamala Phuket Thailand, You Should Go There....



By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 June 2021, 07:52AM