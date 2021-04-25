The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

[VIDEO] Phuket: You Should Go There #2 - Nai Harn!

[VIDEO] Phuket: You Should Go There #2 - Nai Harn!

Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real-estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl. This episode takes us to NAI HARN Phuket Thailand, You Should Go There....


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Sunday 25 April 2021, 03:58PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sustainably Yours: It’s a ‘Seaspiracy’
A Meal with… The Chef of Longevity
‘Mortal Kombat’ returns for the fans
Soi Dog warns importance of global animal health overlooked in fight against pandemics
UWC Thailand becomes Full Member in the Global UWC Movement
360 Degrees, Yes Please!
Sustainably Yours: Science and Conspiracy Theories
Dust in the Wind
Nobody: High action fun, but not for the squeamish
Green Thoughts: Greening your garden
Unleashed: It’s all in the bite…
From London to Moscow, ’The Courier’ unveils the real life of a Cold War spy
Laguna Phuket Hits Pause On Revive 555 Festival
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #1
From art to monsters: Rebecca Hall speaks on ‘Godzilla vs Kong’

 

Phuket community
Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

This relates the farangs who attended the super spreader music festivals but decline requests to go ...(Read More)

Asean leaders agree five-point plan for Myanmar

It's sad but none of this matters. Which country in the region can or would actually do anything...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

Another example of dual pricing. Thais, if even arrested, fined B0. Foreigners B20,000. Really ju...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

Just like with motorcycle helmuts the police will target the foreigners not the locals for not weari...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

And then the Immigration Thailand pay the fee, to Apple and goggle for have this app open for anothe...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

@Christy: Unfortunately no. What was dropped was the requirement for the individual to report (TM-2...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

Heroes. LOL. If it's so "essential" why was it down AGAIN in the first place, never...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

You remember those huge parties that destroyed our fragile excuse for a tourism industry just 2 week...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

I was having breakfast in the Mcdonalds in Cherng talay a couple days ago. There were five Food Pand...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

I thought the "Householder" TM-30 requirement had been scrapped as well it should. Beyond ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura

 