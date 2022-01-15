[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #7

If you wanna splash, tan, munch, or sip, Shark Bites Phuket has it all. Including the fastest growing sport in the world: PICKLEBALL. PHUKET THAILAND, YOU SHOULD GO THERE! Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl.



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 15 January 2022, 12:03PM