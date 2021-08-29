The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #6 - Kalim!

[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #6 - Kalim!

Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real-estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl. This episode takes us to Kalim! Phuket Thailand, You Should Go There....


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Sunday 29 August 2021, 07:59AM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Devil Made Me Do It
A Meal with… SUPERMAN!
Ultimate Snorkelling Spots
Disney digs deep for ’Monsters at Work’
Sustainably Yours: Surfonomics ‒ The Value of a Wave
University choices in a COVID era
Picking apart ’The Movies That Made Us’
The importance of mangroves
Dolphins Ahoy!
‘This Little Love of Mine’ delivers a nice Aussie surprise
Unleashed: Don’t give the dog a bone
From zoonoses to pandemics, and the role of biodiversity
Soi Dog Foundation launches mobile clinic in Surat Thani
Data literacy is the Essential Skill of the Next Decade: dunnhumby APAC
Soi Dog Foundation returns to Phuket Stray Dog Shelter, carries out vaccination drive

 

Phuket community
Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer

DKPP, K has been, confirmed, fully registered al 3 times. You know that with your cheap writing. Sa...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

Complaining about people complaining is the ultimate in oblivious intellect. ...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

They're already here, crowding in close in lines, mask below nostrils, talking loudly. Egads. No...(Read More)

Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations

As I predicted. And more countries will follow UK. And: 'Some (?) of them (according mr Worapol)...(Read More)

Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer

The outrageously priced Bangkok Hospital? Pwah- methinks another data mining operation with Pfizer a...(Read More)

Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’

I think the worst thing is that he insults everyone as brain-dead with such transparent lies....(Read More)

Loan shark debt collection erupts into brawl

I'm sure she knows all about the "Village Fund", yet she still went to a loan shark. ...(Read More)

Phang Nga hopes to welcome 30,000 travelers under ‘Sandbox 7+7’ scheme

30000? Have they actually looked at arrivals to the phuket sandbox? 14000 last month and most certai...(Read More)

Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

Be helpful if we know whether this infections were in general community or workers dorms, constructi...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

DeKaaskopp@ some folks have nothing better to do than carp about Thailand makes me wonder why they c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 