[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #5!

Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real-estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl. This episode takes us to Royal Phuket Marina and Rawai! Phuket Thailand, You Should Go There....



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 26 July 2021, 08:35AM