The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #5!

[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #5!

Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real-estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl. This episode takes us to Royal Phuket Marina and Rawai! Phuket Thailand, You Should Go There....


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 26 July 2021, 08:35AM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patience is a Virtue
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is a blast
Phuket police officers come to the rescue of dog hit by car
On Campus: Hope is only one call away
Black Widow: Return of a true Marvel
Soi Dog Foundation transports record number of rescue dogs to the US ahead of import ban
You NEED to Know This: Can you go to Phi Phi?
A Meal With... Dessert with Richard Pope!
Loki unlocked in new series
Stamp and You Shall Receive
Expat Life: Taking the knee
Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s trash problem
Angelina Jolie back in action
Explorar Hotels & Resorts launches in Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket reopens

 

Phuket community
Halt Sinovac shots, says respiratory disease expert

Too much money to be made in kick-backs for our dear officials to change this. TSadly, to the politi...(Read More)

‘Car Mob’ protests call for PM resignation and better COVID vaccines

@foot. Are you really that clueless?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A storm is brewing

On an island that's supposed to be on its knees, there sure are a lot of motorists creating mayh...(Read More)

‘Car Mob’ protests call for PM resignation and better COVID vaccines

@Foot Do you know what happens in communist countries with protesters?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A storm is brewing

DEAR PRAYUT You have destroyed Phuket. Now is the time to prove that the military cares about the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A storm is brewing

I learned never trust Thai Officials on their word, only judge them on their acts. And we know, aft...(Read More)

Sealed tours urgent to save Phuket’s dive industry

Terrific idea, I think it will work. I am an experienced diver and would be very interested...(Read More)

Philippines suspends Thailand travel

@ Mr.X Regarding your Tequila shot advice: Seeing your dependency on "X's", I susp...(Read More)

‘Car Mob’ protests call for PM resignation and better COVID vaccines

Reasonable demands. 1: Not only Prayut, but also Anutin, and that in Australia convicted Thai RTP &#...(Read More)

AstraZeneca pledges six million doses a month, ‘harvests’ willing

Must have been an attempt to sell the vaccines to other sources since now, after protests, they can ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
Phuket Property

 