A recent seminar at the famed Tiger Muay Thai & MMA Training Camp, Phuket, Thailand saw women at risk of exploitation learn the basics of self-defense. From the bars to the mats - this is their story. Produced by JP Mestanza
Monday 2 September 2019, 03:15PM
