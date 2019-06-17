[VIDEO] Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019! || Run Thailand

Over 13,000 runners from all over the world descended upon the 14th Laguna Phuket Marathon! From celebrities to professional athletes and casual runners, the Laguna Phuket Marathon is truly the premier destination running event in Asia and only keeps getting better every year!

Monday 17 June 2019, 02:05PM

The scenic route is accentuated by lush greenery, beautiful beaches, Buddhist temples, and even an elephant or two! This year, sopping wet rain couldn't even deter the biggest event in the marathon's history! See for yourself... Produced by JP Mestanza