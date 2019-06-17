Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

[VIDEO] Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019! || Run Thailand

Over 13,000 runners from all over the world descended upon the 14th Laguna Phuket Marathon! From celebrities to professional athletes and casual runners, the Laguna Phuket Marathon is truly the premier destination running event in Asia and only keeps getting better every year!

Monday 17 June 2019, 02:05PM

The scenic route is accentuated by lush greenery, beautiful beaches, Buddhist temples, and even an elephant or two! This year, sopping wet rain couldn't even deter the biggest event in the marathon's history! See for yourself...

Produced by JP Mestanza

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to host National Youth Football Champions League
Filipino and Japanese runners shine at 2019 Laguna Phuket Marathon
Mongolian national team prepare for World Cup qualifier in Phuket
PAC Barbarians win 2019 Aussie Bar Phuket International Rugby 10s
Preparations for Multihull Solutions Regatta 2019 underway
Carballo birdies playoff hole for Phuket Open win
[VIDEO] WCGC Thailand FINAL 2019 || Phuket Golf
Triumphant Carballo prevails in three-way playoff in Phuket
Kim one shot ahead of Suradit at Phuket Open
Joohyung Kim takes lead at the Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019
Phuket-based fighter first Aussie ever to fight for Lumpinee title
Nattawat sets the pace with a 62 at the Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Varanyu to defend his title at Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019
Phuket teen turns pro ahead of Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019 boosted with official world golf ranking

 

Phuket community
Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

A governor plays the trumpet about very temporarily 'backround employment' during a movie sh...(Read More)

Government discloses Senate selectors

The Junta said 'thanks' to the Senate selectors for their service to the Junta, and rewarded...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

Yeah, Bangkok Phuket has been exorbitant for years, and since Silirot was taken over by them its pri...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

Bangkok Hospital tried to charge me 2,700 baht for a 30 day supply of meds. They finally gave me the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

now I only go the Bumrungrad, hospitals in Phuket cannot be trusted, patients are just cash cows to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

After being given a false diagnosis for recurrent cancer based on suspect blood results, I had CT sc...(Read More)

Lottery office offers cash to nab dodgy vendors

Lottery Vendors,... the law is the law. When you have to pay yourself already 85 B for a ticket, you...(Read More)

Dengue fever epidemic declared

Finally! When Thai Government admits that there is a Dengue/Chikungunya Epidemic it is really saying...(Read More)

Police hunt for ’power cards’ agents

Were the cards not sold with illness curing guarantee? Hahaha....(Read More)

Thanathorn in Phuket hears local fishermen’s woes, critical island issues

Mr Thanatorn may also look into the matter that many thai fishing boats now sail under Myanmar Flag ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Baan and Beyond
Thai Residential
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket

 