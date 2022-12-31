[VIDEO] Junkyard Theatre || Phuket: You Should Go There #12

You never know what you’re going to see at the Junkyard Theatre! Located at the Underwood Art Factory, the Junkyard Theatre hosts shows like no other. True home-grown escapism that always delivers! PHUKET THAILAND, YOU SHOULD GO THERE!



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 31 December 2022, 01:04PM

Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals.

From dinner plates to real estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl.