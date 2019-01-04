[VIDEO] Episode 5: Muay Thai Fighter || Phuket After Dark

On any given night, there are hundreds of Muay Thai fights taking place throughout Thailand, and the fighters do what they can to survive. Learn more about this life in our fifth installment of Phuket After Dark presented by Andaman Embrace.

Produce by: JP Mestanza ThePhuketNews.com