[VIDEO] Episode 5: Muay Thai Fighter || Phuket After Dark

Produce by: JP Mestanza
|
|
|
On any given night, there are hundreds of Muay Thai fights taking place throughout Thailand, and the fighters do what they can to survive. Learn more about this life in our fifth installment of Phuket After Dark presented by Andaman Embrace.
Friday 4 January 2019, 02:55PM
Produce by: JP Mestanza
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Looks like all the bad farangs have already been deported....(Read More)
One of my friends asked me were the letters NACC are standing for. I was expecting a joke. And yes...(Read More)
@Pascale, The many journalists Thailand has will check or government orders will be carried out....(Read More)
P.. common sense would expect the marine office to have staff at the ports, why you chose to attack ...(Read More)
That is thai cleverness :.." No reports of fatalities of 4 provinces"! 'No reports&#...(Read More)
A different/other/new approach? Here in Thailand? That is the same as swearing in church.. ...&qu...(Read More)
... we have to take in consideration that the 7 days RTP show was just symbolic. Nothing more, nothi...(Read More)
So now we have irrefutable proof that sitting in tents by the side of the road playing on phones doe...(Read More)
Are the usual experts/expats already at the ports,armed with cameras to supervise those given orde...(Read More)
"227 fined for driving without a licence" This its only a half day work for Chalong polise...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.