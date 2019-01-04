THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
[VIDEO] Episode 5: Muay Thai Fighter || Phuket After Dark

On any given night, there are hundreds of Muay Thai fights taking place throughout Thailand, and the fighters do what they can to survive. Learn more about this life in our fifth installment of Phuket After Dark presented by Andaman Embrace.

Friday 4 January 2019, 02:55PM

Produce by: JP Mestanza

ThePhuketNews.com

 

 

