[VIDEO] Episode 4: Resident DJ || Phuket After Dark

There’s so much that goes into being a resident DJ in Phuket’s party town. Controlling the vibes, setting up the main guests, interacting with the crowd, and more! See it all in the fourth installment of Phuket After Dark presented by Andaman Embrace Patong.

Friday 28 December 2018, 12:33PM

 

Produced by: JP Mestanza
