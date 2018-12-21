[VIDEO] Episode 3: Paramedics || Phuket After Dark

Producer: JP Mestanza
With additional footage provided by Eakkapop Thongtub
ThePhuketNews.com
|
|
|
Episode 3: Paramedics || Phuket After Dark They’re the first-responders to any and all emergencies, riding ambulances and saving lives. But what goes in to being a paramedic or rescue worker? Check it out on the third episode of Phuket After Dark.
Friday 21 December 2018, 12:02PM
Producer: JP Mestanza
With additional footage provided by Eakkapop Thongtub
ThePhuketNews.com
Have a news tip-off? Click here
20 only ! You bet there are bundles more boats used for tourists that are in as bad - or worse condi...(Read More)
Seeing the Phoenix Photo, poor Phoenix, first time in her 'life' now being on a real proper...(Read More)
Yes, in Rawai, close to Shell Museum, a walled compound with many tourist speed boats! A excellent ...(Read More)
Let's see what the outcome of this court case will be. Or there will be a try of honest judging...(Read More)
"Such observations takes weeks/months in a mental institution" Wrong ! It takes only a few...(Read More)
Thailand (EC) in 2016 observed Austrian President elections. Thailand (EC) observed German and UK vo...(Read More)
If you have all these pics, why aren't you doing your civic duty and reporting them to authoriti...(Read More)
Visitors are not arrivals - the term TAT uses....(Read More)
Well, what should happen is anyones license should be "suspended" imediatley, pending the ...(Read More)
I could almost have believed this nonsense until the bit about hotel occupancies. If EVERY hotel on...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.