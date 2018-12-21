THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
[VIDEO] Episode 3: Paramedics || Phuket After Dark

Episode 3: Paramedics || Phuket After Dark They’re the first-responders to any and all emergencies, riding ambulances and saving lives. But what goes in to being a paramedic or rescue worker? Check it out on the third episode of Phuket After Dark.

Friday 21 December 2018, 12:02PM

 

Producer: JP Mestanza
With additional footage provided by Eakkapop Thongtub
ThePhuketNews.com

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

