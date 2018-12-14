THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

[VIDEO] Episode 2: Tattoo Artist || Phuket After Dark

It’s not easy being a single mother while working nights as a tattoo artist and going to school. Just don’t tell that to Smile, who is able to do it all! Check out her story on the second episode of Phuket After Dark.

Friday 14 December 2018, 12:12PM

Producer: JP Mestanza

ThePhuketNews.com

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

[VIDEO] Episode 1: Breakdancers || Phuket After Dark
[VIDEO] Phuket After Dark || Trailer
God is a DJ - A divine event at Dream Beach Club
Stand-up Singapore: Interview with comedian, Sam See
The 6th Anniversary of the Phuket Drum Circle
KIS students set to bark, caw, roar and meow in ‘Doctor Dolittle JR’
Stellar line-up for Phuket Jazz Day
Big prizes up for grabs at 7th annual PAPA Youth Talent Competition
Big names confirmed for Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival
Phuket Hotels Association Benefit: A night of 'Glam, Glitz and Glitter'
Local acts to shine at Stargazer
Mr Saxman, Pui Duangpon to jazz up Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival
Rotary fundraiser set to be one big conga line of fun, food and frivolity
Phuket’s young chefs to battle at QSI's Culinary Competition and Food Fare
Modern Dog to headline 10-Mile Run post-race party

 

Phuket community
Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

So foreign guides would "exploit" tourists and Thai's wouldn't? It's time t...(Read More)

‘Distressed’ elephant photo spurs zoo probe

..."But they ( zoo keepers) insisted the animals were not suffering any health problem".. ...(Read More)

Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

I read again: " The Chinese market has also fallen - meaning that fewer illegal tourguides are ...(Read More)

Stalled start to Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road-safety campaign

Why they announce with dry eyes and 'serious face' twice a year a 7 Days of Danger campaign?...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

I wonder why the Patong police were not involved ......? ...(Read More)

Police apologise for Frenchman’s murder

Talk is cheap, let’s see a swift and severe prosecution and sentence. Seems little doubt over his ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

Very good question regarding insurance. They complain that the tourists without insurance cause a fi...(Read More)

Stalled start to Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road-safety campaign

So road safety here in Phuket is good? Seeing every day the Chalong police stop only tourists in Raw...(Read More)

Spike in Phuket infections spur anti-Chikungunya offensive

Gotta love the video of Mayor Aroon using the fogging machine. No respirator/mask. Fogging inside th...(Read More)

Stalled start to Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road-safety campaign

Phuket’s ‘365 days of danger’ and road-safety start to day. ...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
ZUMA Restaurant
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Go Air

 