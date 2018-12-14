[VIDEO] Episode 2: Tattoo Artist || Phuket After Dark

It’s not easy being a single mother while working nights as a tattoo artist and going to school. Just don’t tell that to Smile, who is able to do it all! Check out her story on the second episode of Phuket After Dark.

Producer: JP Mestanza ThePhuketNews.com