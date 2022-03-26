[VIDEO] Best launch wins! Slip and fly contest at Blue Tree!

Nothing but wet and wild fun at the recent Slip & Fly contest at Blue Tree Phuket! PHUKET THAILAND, YOU SHOULD GO THERE! Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl.



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 26 March 2022, 12:33PM

Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #8