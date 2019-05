Welcome to What The Munch! Join Jason Beavan as he munches his way through the island in search of the top dishes in Phuket!

Saturday 11 May 2019, 03:42PM

We take one ingredient and look for the different ways that restaurants across Phuket island prepare that special item.

In this episode, we're looking for delicious beef and flavorful sauces!

Brought to you by The 9th Floor in Patong

Produced by JP Mestanza

9th Floor Patong

Fatty’s

Two Chefs Karon Beach