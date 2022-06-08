[VIDEO] Bang Tao || Phuket: You Should Go There There #10

A new fight destination on the island is bringing all the UFC buzz from around the globe: Bang Tao Muay Thai & MMA.



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 8 June 2022, 04:05PM

PHUKET THAILAND, YOU SHOULD GO THERE! Follow Jon Nutt as he tours Phuket, Thailand for the best deals & steals. From dinner plates to real estate. There is always something going on in the Pearl.