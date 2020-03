**Take Away Only** - Angsana Thali

Start From: Friday 20 March 2020, 06:00PM to Saturday 30 May 2020, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Explore the true flavours of India, our Chef Parvin Baban Gayke takes you On a culinary journey to savour a selection of authentic staples from his homeland. Starting from THB 890++ per set saving for 2-3 persons Please join us at Poolside restaurant on Fridays and Seedlings restaurant on Saturday For more information please contact: 076 358 500 or fbreservation-lagunaphuket@angsana.com