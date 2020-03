** POSTPONED **

Start From: Thursday 19 March 2020, 11:30AM to Thursday 19 March 2020, 02:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

** POSTPONED **

The AGM for March has been postponed to April. In view of this, the March 19th lunch venue has now been changed to The Boathouse, 182 Koktanode Road, Kata Beach. Registration at 11.30am, lunch at 12 noon. Members 700 baht. Non-Members/Guests 850 baht. Ladies in the North, a minivan will still be leaving from outside the rear entrance of Tawai Restaurant in Boat Avenue.