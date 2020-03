** POSTPONED **

Start From: Saturday 21 March 2020, 06:30PM to Saturday 21 March 2020, 11:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

** POSTPONED **

JOIN US for a night of Muay Thai to support free English education for underprivileged Thai children. Phuket Has Been Good To Us and Sutai Muay Thai are joining forces to give thousands of disadvantaged children the chance of a better future. Amateur and Pro fighters will step in the ring at Blue Tree Amphitheater and battle it out for a good cause. Food and beverages will be available throughout the evening. Tickets will be available soon for purchase.