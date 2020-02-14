Kata Rocks
** POSTPONED **

** POSTPONED **

Start From: Friday 20 March 2020, 06:30PM to Friday 20 March 2020, 11:00PM

 

** POSTPONED **

Paresa is turning 10 years young. To celebrate this special occasion, we shall be hosting one of our renowned charity dinners on 20th March 2020. The money raised will go towards PHA’s Green Planet initiative, educational and environmental projects in Phuket. Join us for this unforgettable culinary experience when 5 top chefs will present a night of gastronomy accompanied by Thailand’s first and only pop-opera band Fivera. Priced at THB 7,000/person. Reserve at pagm@paresaresorts.com or call 076.302.000

Person : Paresa Resort
Address : Paresa Resort Phuket

 

