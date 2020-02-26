#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PHUKET: In an effort to address the slump in tourist numbers visiting the island, and the subsequent economic fall-out, Phuket has turned to social media for a helping hand.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 26 February 2020, 05:52PM

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai (right) conducts a brainstorming meeting with lecturers from Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus and representatives from the business sector on Monday (Feb 24). Photo: Phuket PR Dept

The hashtag “Phuket OK” has been selected as the slogan as the island fights back against the effects of the China coronavirus COVID-19 and re-builds tourism confidence.

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai told The Phuket News this morning (Feb 26) that a brainstorming session was conducted on Monday (Feb 24) with lecturers from Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus and representatives from the business community.

The outcome was #PhuketOK will be utilised moving forward via social media to entice tourists back to the island

“I realise just how impactful COVID-19 has been to the tourism industry here in Phuket and how the numbers have dropped considerably,” Vice Governor Supoj said.

“The tourists we are seeing now are amongst the final ones to visit and we can clearly see the negative impact this low number is having on tour guides, buses, vans, spas, hotels, and restaurants,” he added.

“This has had a significant impact on workers associated with the tourism industry, with many staff being laid off or being forced to take salary cuts.

“Now is the time for us to rise up and fight for ourselves. I believe this hashtag can help and my hope is there will be an increase in the number of people using it for online reviews and social media posts.”

Mr Supoj explained that the hashtag has been used via social media before but he was unsure who had initially created it.

“We do know it was only used in a small group,” he said.

“But now we want this tagline to be used much more extensively on social media via platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, blogs and elsewhere.

“The hope is it can become viral and help our tourism industry recover,” Mr Supoj concluded.