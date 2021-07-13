The Phuket News
**CANCELLED**The Grow Boating Networking Evening for August 2021

Start From: Friday 6 August 2021, 05:00PM to Friday 6 August 2021, 09:00PM

**CANCELLED**

 

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for August 2021 will be held at The Hardstand Café at the Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina on Friday the 6th of August 2021 from 5pm onward.

There will be a light buffet sponsored by The Hardstand Café and as always, all your favourite beverages will be available.

We are delighted to announce that The Thailand International Boat Show and JAND Events will be the drinks sponsor for the evening. See www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar.

We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming, please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com

You can also find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboating

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio, and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

 

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : The Hardstand Cafe - Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina

 

Phuket community
