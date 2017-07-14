Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Relatives find blood-stained mattress in slain Phuket woman Lek’s room

PHUKET: Police are investigating a large blood stain found on the mattress in the room of slain Rawai beautician Pischa ‘Lek” Nampadung that was discovered by relatives who were gathering Ms Pischa’s belongings after her funeral on Wednesday (July 12).

crime, murder, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 July 2017, 11:07AM

Forensic police have now inspected the room a third time, and have dispatched the blood-stained section of mattress for DNA tests. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Forensic police have now inspected the room a third time, and have dispatched the blood-stained section of mattress for DNA tests. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police arrived at the room, in Moo 2 Chalong, at about 10:20am yesterday (July 13) after relatives made the disturbing discovery on Wednesday night.

The room had reportedly already been searched by forensic police twice before.

Ms Pischa and her ex-boyfriend Nico Papke, now under guard at Vachira Phuket Hospital and charged for Ms Pischa’s murder (see story here), used to live together in the room, said police.

“Ms Pischa’s relatives were collecting her belongings yesterday night (July 12) after her cremation in the afternoon,” one forensic officer, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News yesterday (July 13).

“They searched for things that Ms Pischa might keep in the secret places,” he added.

“They turned the mattress over and found a brown curtain, a white towel and a plastic bag still stuck the mattress. They removed these and found the blood stain underneath.

“It is believe the suspect used these items to cover the mattress and prevent the blood from flowing down onto the floor. Forensic police cut the blood-stained section of the mattress and sent it for the further investigation,” the officer said.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

Lt Chanat HongsitthiChaikul of the Chalong Police confirmed that Papke remains in custody at Vachira Hospital.

The doctor has not allowed him to leave yet. He has to stay in hospital for two to three more days,” Lt Chanat said.

Police are still awaiting autopsy, DNA and fingerprint results which will form part of the evidence in the investigation, Lt Chanat confirmed yesterday. (See story here.)

Police on Monday also found blood stains inside a car rented by Papke (see story here.). Samples of the blood found were sent to determine for DNA tests to deteremine whether it was that of Ms Pischa, whose body was found wrapped in blankets and dumped in the Phuket jungle last Saturday (See story here).

Asked this morning how forensic police failed to find the blood stain on her mattress, Lt Chanat declined to answer.

Of note, forensic police are specialised division within the Royal Thai Police separate from regular officers and investigators, and are called in by regular police to conduct forensic-level inspections of crime scenes.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Jome | 14 July 2017 - 14:47:13

TIAT.....This Is Amazing Thailand

The Phuket News

simon01 | 14 July 2017 - 13:26:21

This just askes a massive question on the ability and results of 1,000s of other " investigations" if things like this are missed twice. These rented rooms are not large estates with many rooms, grounds and out buildings. They are 1 or two small rooms with minimal items in. The bed is the largest thing in the room and the biggest holder of blood, other fluids, hair and other sources of DNA. Then to have the towel and plastic bags stuck to it too. This is impossible to miss by anyone. Yes forensics is a separate department but that still does not mean the investigation team can not look around again afterwards. Under the mattress is always a " hiding place" where people hide things and as the mattress is turned over every few weeks anyway you will have material on both sides for sure. Its crazy things like this that do sum up much of Thailands burocracy and administration. Each department has its own set in stone rules and paperwork and neither talk to or have any links to any other department. This is for everything from visa's, tax, work permits, driving licences and just about all other official items needed in day to day living. This is why there are massive loop holes in everything that are exploited by officials as some ares are covered twice by different departments (with different rules and different criteria and different requirements) and other areas as highlighted here totally missed by everyone. I can only assume thats why there are so many " suicides" here. This is very sad for what seems to have been a very well like young lady with a good career and happy life in front of her.

The Phuket News

Paddy | 14 July 2017 - 11:37:22

"The room had reportedly already been searched by forensic police twice before."This is a disgrace, how could this happen. Stevie Wonder could of found it.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

Pauly44,judging someone by his appearance?So in your small world that would make tattoed or long haired people suspicious.Oh,i forgot,as you mentioned...(Read More)

Relatives find blood-stained mattress in slain Phuket woman Lek’s room

This just askes a massive question on the ability and results of 1,000s of other " investigations" if things like this are missed twice. The...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators charged with recklessness causing death

Relax everyone. I read somewhere a safety campaign would be kicking off soon. Oops, that was Patong....(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators charged with recklessness causing death

The forensic police will solve this in no time at all. If they can find Kata beach that is ?...(Read More)

Relatives find blood-stained mattress in slain Phuket woman Lek’s room

"The room had reportedly already been searched by forensic police twice before."This is a disgrace, how could this happen. Stevie Wonder cou...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

Agree with some of your post benny99 but the buck stops with the operator, I've been involved with Thailand long enough to be able to read between...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

Jor 12 incase you hadn't noticed majority of accidents are due to driver negligence, signage has never been part of the equation, go back to watch...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival to downplay face piercings to respect Royal Funeral

Got it...thanks. Note to self: do not go to Phuket town from October 20-28....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.