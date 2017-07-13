PHUKET: While the funeral and cremation of 35-year-old Ms Pischa “Lek” Nampadung took place yesterday, police are still awaiting autopsy, DNA and fingerprint results which will form part of the evidence in the investigation.

Thursday 13 July 2017, 03:08PM

The funeral of murdered Pischa “Lek” Nampadung took place at Chalong Temple yesterday (July 12). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

However, Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikul, Deputy Chief Investigator of the Chalong Police, was able to confirm to The Phuket News today (July 13) that despite the body being badly decomposed there was a wound resembling a stab wound found on Ms Pischa’s abdomen.

“However, we cannot assume it is a wound, it was very hard to tell due to the condition of the body,” he said.

Lt Chanat explained, “Usually results for DNA sampling takes about a month. Two or three days is not enough to get the DNA and fingerprint results.”

Regarding Ms Pischa’s cause of death, Lt Chanat said, “The official cause of death is not yet confirmed as we must wait for the autopsy results, which have not yet been given to the police station. We are still waiting for the document.

“The suspect has discussed some issues with police. However, right now he is in a state of distress, so his lawyer has advised him to deny the crime, and he is [denying it].”

When asked how confident he is about the evidence against the suspect, 35-year-old German national Mr Nico Papke, Lt Chanat said, “Of course, as policemen we have to say we are confident. But if you ask me how heavy the evidence is against him I cannot say. It is up to the court.”

Meanwhile at around 2:30pm yesterday (July 12) at Chalong Temple, friends and family attended Ms Pischa’s funeral and cremation.

The ceremony involved monks carrying out traditional prayers before her casket was taken to the crematorium 50 metres away from the temple, where mourning guests placed Dok Mai Jan offerings on the casket.