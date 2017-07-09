PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify the body of a woman found wrapped in blankets and dumped in the jungle in Phuket's Wichit subdistrict earlier today (July 9).

Sunday 9 July 2017, 05:37PM

The body was found wrapped in blankets and bound with packing or insulation tape beside the road about 600 metres along the newly graded track leading into the jungle north of the cement factory on Muang Chaofa Rd. (See map).

The body was dressed in black shorts and a black T-shirt. A cuddly toy was wrapped inside the blankets along with the victim's body. The state of decomposition has made it difficult for police to determine any other factors.

The body was removed from the site and taken for further medical examination.

The gruesome discovery comes amid rising concerns for the safety of Pischa “Lek” Nampadung, a 35-year-old beautician who worked at a local massage shop and beauty salon in Rawai, who has not been seen since last Satuday (July 1).

At last report, Chalong Police were looking to track down and question Ms Pischa’s former boyfriend Nico Papke, 35, from Altdobern, Germany, who reportedly was embroiled in a heated argument with Ms Pischa the night before she disappeared. (See story here.)