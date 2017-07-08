Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket police search for German man in missing woman case

PHUKET: Police are looking for a German man who may be able to provide information leading to the whereabouts of a Phuket woman who has not been since Friday night last week (June 30).

Saturday 8 July 2017, 04:19PM

Picha “Lek” Nampadung a 35-year-old beautician who works at a local message shop and beauty salon in Rawai, was last seen by friends at her rented room near the Rawai beachfront last Saturday (July 1). Photo: Supplied
Picha “Lek” Nampadung a 35-year-old beautician who works at a local message shop and beauty salon in Rawai, was last seen by friends at her rented room near the Rawai beachfront last Saturday (July 1). Photo: Supplied

Pischa “Lek” Nampadung, a 35-year-old beautician who works at a local massage shop and beauty salon in Rawai, was last seen embroiled in an argument with boyfriend at her rented room near the Rawai beachfront, report Chalong Police.

Before she disappeared, Ms Pischa was seeing a foreign man, Nico Papke, 35, from Altdobern, Germany,” reported Lt Chanat Hongsithchaiyakul of the Chalong Police.

“Sometimes she stayed at his place, but last Friday night (June 30), neighbours heard a loud argument between the two, then it went quiet,” Lt Chanat noted his report.

“The next day, one of Ms Pischa’s friends saw Mr Papke at Ms Picha’s room, but did not not ask where Ms Pischa was,” he added.

The alarm was raised by friends who contacted the family asking why Ms Pischa had not come to work in the following days.

Finally, Ms Picha’s uncle, 62-year-old Lamduan Sridonsai, filed a missing person report, received by Lt Chanat, at 6:30pm on Thursday (July 6).

Ms Picha’s niece Rujida Onkorat, 19, appealed for help in finding her aunt with a Facebook post yesterday that has gone viral in local social media circles.

“Police said they have checked her room and said that the room looked like it had been searched through,” Ms Rujida told The Phuket News today (July 8).

“Police said that they have also checked the hospitals, but she is not at any them,” she added.

Any persons with information that might lead to the locating Ms Picha is urged to call Ms Rujida at 093-6977556.

 

 
Recent Comments

Recent Comments

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

Yvonne, what an uninformed view on WHY employers can not bring Thai workforce: because there is not much in supply, as unemployment rare in Thai...(Read More)

Police clarify seven Koh Tao death cases

Koh Tao officials might want to check out a very popular expat discussion forum and consider a libel suit against that owner, too. Whole lotta BS flo...(Read More)

Charges filed against Samui Times for ‘Death Island’ tag

Don't these officials realise that this action will only give the Samui Times global attention to their story? As for Mayor Chaiyan, doesn't h...(Read More)

Full steam ahead for Phuket’s much-delayed Chalong underpass

Ridiculous. No contract should be started prior to these issues being resolved. Land owners can hold the authorities to ransom in a case like this. Be...(Read More)

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

Quote; "Phuket Governor has urged that no officials extort money from migrant worker following the latest crackdown on illegal foreign labour...&...(Read More)

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

So this is an other exuse to blame somebody else for can not finish a project on time!Thats why there are now only 7 and not 11 workers at the NEW Und...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

Reportedy this young woman has attempted suicide before, and has known mental health issues. At this point it's very possible self destructive peo...(Read More)

Migrant worker clampdown leaves Phuket constructors seeking help

So WHY did they not bring in unemployed Thai People from other Provinces who need and wanted jobs in the first place to do the work and NOT bringi...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

Yvonne Jort12 Nasa12 You don't understand what you're talking about: 1) unemployment rate in Thailand is extremely low, in April 2017 j...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorri...unfortunately you did. "Jor12...can you provide proof, I'd like to read where it states this." Read my posts as to pointers ...(Read More)
