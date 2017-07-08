PHUKET: Police are looking for a German man who may be able to provide information leading to the whereabouts of a Phuket woman who has not been since Friday night last week (June 30).

Saturday 8 July 2017, 04:19PM

Picha “Lek” Nampadung a 35-year-old beautician who works at a local message shop and beauty salon in Rawai, was last seen by friends at her rented room near the Rawai beachfront last Saturday (July 1). Photo: Supplied

Pischa “Lek” Nampadung, a 35-year-old beautician who works at a local massage shop and beauty salon in Rawai, was last seen embroiled in an argument with boyfriend at her rented room near the Rawai beachfront, report Chalong Police.

“Before she disappeared, Ms Pischa was seeing a foreign man, Nico Papke, 35, from Altdobern, Germany,” reported Lt Chanat Hongsithchaiyakul of the Chalong Police.

“Sometimes she stayed at his place, but last Friday night (June 30), neighbours heard a loud argument between the two, then it went quiet,” Lt Chanat noted his report.

“The next day, one of Ms Pischa’s friends saw Mr Papke at Ms Picha’s room, but did not not ask where Ms Pischa was,” he added.

The alarm was raised by friends who contacted the family asking why Ms Pischa had not come to work in the following days.

Finally, Ms Picha’s uncle, 62-year-old Lamduan Sridonsai, filed a missing person report, received by Lt Chanat, at 6:30pm on Thursday (July 6).

Ms Picha’s niece Rujida Onkorat, 19, appealed for help in finding her aunt with a Facebook post yesterday that has gone viral in local social media circles.

“Police said they have checked her room and said that the room looked like it had been searched through,” Ms Rujida told The Phuket News today (July 8).

“Police said that they have also checked the hospitals, but she is not at any them,” she added.

Any persons with information that might lead to the locating Ms Picha is urged to call Ms Rujida at 093-6977556.