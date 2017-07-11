Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket police find blood stains in German murder suspect’s car

PHUKET: Police have sent samples from blood stains found inside a car rented by 36-year-old German Nico Papke to determine whether DNA tests match the blood as that of Pischa “Lek” Nampadung, whose body was found dumped in the Phuket jungle on Saturday.

murder, crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 July 2017, 01:01PM

Forensic police inspected the car at Chalong Police Station yesterday (July 10).

Papke, 35, is the prime suspect for the murder of Ms Pischa, a 35-year-old beautician, who was last seen at her home in Rawai on June 30. She was reported to police as missing by her uncle on July 6. (See story here.)

Her body was found wrapped in blankets and dumped beside a graded track off Muang Chaofa Rd in Wichit on Sunday. (See story here.)

Papke remains under observation in hospital after he cut his own throat while police moved in to arrest him at his rented home in Rawai on Sunday evening. (See story here.)

The forensic search of the car Papke rented, a white Toyota Vios, followed officers’ belief that he used the car to dispose of Ms Pischa’s body.

Officers found small red stains believed to be blood on the carpet floor, which have been sent for DNA tests, police told reporters.

Police said they also took fingerprints samples from the car in order to confirm the link with Papke.

“Then investigators returned to the house Mr Papke rented in Rawai to conduct a thorough search to collect additional evidence,” one officer told The Phuket News.

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen said yesterday that Ms Pischa’s body had been sent to the Forensic Institute of Police Sciene in Surat Thani to determine the exact cause of death and for the results of the autopsy to be included as evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, Chalong Police Deputy Chief Investigator Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikul invited Ms Pischa’s older sister, Bang-Earn Ornkorat, 40, to give further testimony.

C and C Marine

“I know that my sister has been with Papke for three to four months, but I do not know exactly how she got to know him, because my sister did not tell me the details,” she said.

“She worked as a beautician at a salon in Chalong. She has one child, who lives in Kamphaeng Phet. She worked to help send money back for the child and for our mother,” Ms Bang-Earn said.

“I only just recently met Mr Papke. To my knowledge he is the owner of a fitness centre in Rawai. He was quiet and kept to himself, was very introverted. I did not think that he would be violent toward my sister.

“If it is proven that [Papke] is the murderer, we want him to be prosecuted by law. When something immoral is done, it must be punished. When the forensic investigation of her body is complete, our mother has asked for her funeral to be held here in Phuket,” she added.

Ms Pischa’s niece, Rujida Onkorat, 19, who posted a missing person report that went viral on Facebook, told reporters yesterday, “I still cannot come to terms with what has happened. Our family and relatives are incredibly upset, in particular [Ms Pischa’s] parents.”

Police told reporters that Papke’s immigration history showed he had entered Thailand for the first time on June 21, 2016 with a 60-day tourist visa.

He departed on September 19, 2016 before returning for the second time on June 20, 2017 and had since worked a fitness trainer in Rawai.

Despite reports that the murder may have been motivated by jealousy, police have yet to confirm any motive for the killing.

Lt Col Sanan Chanrong, Deputy Superintendent of the Chalong Police, said yesterday that he had not interrogated Papke as the suspect was still unfit to communicate.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Paddy | 11 July 2017 - 13:51:52

The immigration are wrong about this man. They need to look at his Facebook page, he has posts of himself here in Phuket back as far as 2015. It appears he has lived here a couple of years.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead

Suave, i'm pretty sure they'd be disk brakes? But it's not just the pads that's the problem it's the fluid, if you keep on the br...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

malczx7r,it would be a very wise decision to leave this place if someone can't stand it anymore.More people should follow your example....(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

CaptainJack69...how and what the company employs staff to cater for its clients is their prerogative. That doesn't extend to payments to bus compa...(Read More)

Phuket residents plea for help to prevent high-speed accidents

This is a huge road security issue , one example is the road between Chalong and Rawai beach which is very dangerous because of stupid drivers , car a...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

R.I.P.to 10 Years boy Liu Jierui and his father Liu Fei, 36....(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

we will hear very soon again about the famous tunnel under Patong Hill, project which we speak about for decades , how many dead before to consider it...(Read More)

Phuket police find blood stains in German murder suspect’s car

The immigration are wrong about this man. They need to look at his Facebook page, he has posts of himself here in Phuket back as far as 2015. It appea...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

2 "tour guides" and 2 "Tour guide leaders"? Could it be the company sees the need to employ foreign guides in addition to the Thai...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead

@SUAVE: In the real world you're absolutely right, but here in Thailand drivers (including and especially bus drivers) don't use low gears to ...(Read More)

Phuket residents plea for help to prevent high-speed accidents

A pickup carrying live prawns and speeding You must be joking, i do not beleive it ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.