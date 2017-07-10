Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Faced with arrest for Phuket woman’s murder, German man slashes own throat

PHUKET: A German man is in hospital under careful watch after he slashed his own throat with a box cutter while police moved in to arrest him for the murder of a Phuket woman whose body was found dumped in the jungle in Wichit earlier today (July 9).

murder, crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 July 2017, 01:09AM

German national Nico Papke, 35, remains under watch in hospital in Phuket Town after he cut his own throat with a box cutter at his rented home in Rawai this evening. Photo: Phuket Immigration Police
German national Nico Papke, 35, remains under watch in hospital in Phuket Town after he cut his own throat with a box cutter at his rented home in Rawai this evening. Photo: Phuket Immigration Police

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Inspector Col Akanit Danpitaksan led officers from Chalong Police Station to the rented home of German national Nico Papke, 35, in Soi Saiyuan, Rawai, at 7pm to place him under arrest for the murder of his Thai girlfriend, 35-year-old Pischa “Lek” Nampadung.

As police moved in, Papke cut his own throat with a cutter. He was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he is under watch by police officers and medical staff.

Papke reportedly remains conscious, but is unable to respond to questions, police said.

Police moved to arrest Papke after the body of Ms Pischa was identified this afternoon. Her body was found wrapped in blankets and bound with packing or insulation tape beside the road about 600 metres along the newly graded track leading into the jungle north of the cement factory on Muang Chaofa Rd. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Body found wrapped in blankets, dumped in Phuket jungle

RIP LEK, you were such a beautiful lady. Nico ROT in a Thai jail for life....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

Yes,it was a stupid taxi driver.But the whole article/story isn´t worth to be published as it could happen everywhere in the world.So what?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

This is part of everyday life and deep-rooted culture, that can not and will be not extinguished short term. From personal point of view the one ca...(Read More)

Phuket vendors warned over durian price gouging

What statute here have been violated, name of please? Again, empty worded speeches by authorities talking utter non-sense just to seduce ears of p...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

Many taxi, van and tuk tuk drivers are same in Phuket. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

Your permissiveness in this incident is understandable, especially since (I presume) you are Caucasian. Being "just a farang" means in situa...(Read More)

Phuket van driver shunted off bridge as BMW slams van parked for photo-op

He was knocked into the water? 555 :) Instant Karma...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

I am sure most of your readers have similar experiences daily on the roads of phuket, and it's such a shame that these people believe this is the ...(Read More)

Phuket van driver shunted off bridge as BMW slams van parked for photo-op

Nothing new ignoring the traffic rules, - unwilling to drive to the next assigned parking slot and walking few meters to their viewing spot. Seeing e...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

Waste of print space. Everyday type of happening in Phuket...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.