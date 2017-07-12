Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

German Nico Papke charged for murder of Phuket girlfriend ‘Lek’

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that they have charged German national Nico Papke, a 35-year-old fitness instructor who lived in Rawai, for the murder of his girlfriend Pischa ‘Lek” Nampadung.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 12 July 2017, 01:53PM

Ms Pischa’s body was found dumped in the jungle in Wichit on Sunday (July 9). (See story here.)

The charges were read out to Papke as he lay in his hospital bed yesterday afternoon (July 11), an officer from Chalong Police Station confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Papke was also charged with concealing her body, the officer confirmed.

The German remains under police guard at Vachira Phuket Hospital after he attempted to slash his own throat with a box cutter when police moved to arrest him at his rented home in Rawai’s Saiyuan area on Sunday evening. (See story here.)

“Of course, I love Lek, she always told me to stay strong,” he told the The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket. (See story here.)

Papke, who appeared sullen when interviewed, said that he and Ms Pischa had been in an “unstable relationship” for “about 3-4 months” and that they had a heated dispute on the night that Ms Pischa disappeared.

“Lek borrowed B20,000 from me and said that it had something to do with a car. However, she then told me that she no longer had feelings for me and that she missed her Israeli ex-boyfriend,” Papke said.

Asked if he was responsible for the death of Ms Pischa, Papke refused to answer.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

During the course of the interview, police also told Khao Phuket that they still feared that Papke would try to escape custody.

Sgt Rashen Chookaew told reporters, “Last night, police officers who monitored the accused during the night shift recounted that in the middle of the night, Mr Papke got up and just stared into space for a long time.

“Officers were worried that Papke may attempt to escape during his hospital stay. So fellow police officers in charge of the operation were informed and we have added extra guards,” he said.

Meanwhile, a one-day funeral for Ms Pischa, originally from Kamphaeng Phet province, got underway at Chalong Temple yesterday with Thai and foreign friends and local residents from Rawai and Chalong paying their respects.

The cremation for Ms Pischa is set to take place today.

Ms Pischa’s sister, Bang-earn Onkorat, 40, said, “We do not want to keep Lek’s body for many days because it is not perfect. We just want to follow a simple religious funeral.

“Some of our relatives from Kamphaeng Phet are not able to come to the funeral, so the funeral is for one day only, this is what our mother requested,” she said.

– Additional reporting by Premkamon Ketsara

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Ringgit tea money stopped at Sadao immigration booths

That's right, no more ringett, only Thai baht will be accepted. At both Sadao & Pedang Besar, "farang" get directed to a "...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

Capt B...a correct rendition of the workings of the hydraulic system. However, placing Police at the top of a hill to check on the roadworthiness ...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls to ramp up safety after deadly Phuket tour bus crash

Limit access to the Patong Hill road to vehicles less than 3,5 tons and those more heavy must go via Karon or Surin...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls to ramp up safety after deadly Phuket tour bus crash

Capt b, it's "hygroscopic" the definition of brake fluid....(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls to ramp up safety after deadly Phuket tour bus crash

These bus death and destruction crashes will continue until local authorities decide to have police along the downside of Patong Hill. A strong police...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

No one's fault. But wait... if the foriegn tourists were not on the bus none of them would have been injured. So it is the foriegner's fault...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

Capt B; Thanks for the long lesson in hydraulic engineering, perhaps his brakes did fail, perhaps not, more often than not it's just an excuse. I ...(Read More)

Ringgit tea money stopped at Sadao immigration booths

There should never be any fee for just crossing a border. Extended immigration services like getting or extending a visa, sure. Using that visa to cro...(Read More)

Foreign tour guides under fire

CaptainJack69...I don't see that Thai tour guides are unable to compete all - as you suggest - given that the article states that "more than ...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls to ramp up safety after deadly Phuket tour bus crash

Dear Phuket News, Apologies for the double post. I just do not want the Governor to ignore this “subliminal message”. THE PATONG DEATH HILL ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.