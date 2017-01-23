Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Transport Minister orders urgent action to end to Phuket Airport queues

PHUKET: Thailand’s Transport Minister Lt Gen Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inspected Phuket International Airport yesterday (Jan 22), where he announced that he had ordered urgent action to be taken to end the long queues of passengers waiting to clear immigration – and hundreds of tourists waiting to clear security to even enter the brand-new International Terminal.

tourism, transport, immigration,

Monday 23 January 2017, 01:13PM

Gen Arkhom said he had ordered Airports of Thailand (AoT), which operates six international airports in the Kingdom, including Phuket Airport, to ramp up efforts to have the luggage conveyor x-ray machines inside the brand-new facility up and running.

“Having x-ray machines (scan luggage) at the entrance to the International Terminal is causing long passenger queues, as we have seen in the news reports. (See story here.)

“This is because the conveyor belt x-ray machines inside the airport are being upgraded and will not be available until March 15,” he said.

Until then, passengers will have to wait to have their luggage scanned by security before entering the International Terminal, Gen Arkhom admitted.

Regarding the hours-long waits passengers have been forced to endure to clear immigration, Gen Arkhom said, “I have spoken with the Chief of the Immigration Bureau of Thailand, Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, and 50 extra immigration officials will be posted at Phuket International Airport.”

However, he noted, “There are only 13 computers for immigration officers to use now.”

The good news, Gen Arkhom said, “The move to purchase more equipment and dedicate more manpower will start on Jan 23.”

The revelation that steps will be finally taken today to rectify the immigration queues, however, follows Immigration boss Gen Nathathorn staging a public visit to Phuket Airport last Tuesday to announce that all the notorious queues were “no more”. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Gen Arkohm yesterday said he had ordered AoT to ensure all renovations to the Domestic Terminal currently underway to be completed by the end of this year.

“This is causing some inconvenience to passengers. So, I have ordered all work to be completed this year,” he said.

“I have also asked AoT to look into the possibility of creating another way for passengers access the Immigration area so that travellers will not have to join queues that extend outside the entire Immigration Arrivals Hall,” Gen Arkhom added.

During his inspection, Gen Arkhom also followed up on complaints of the bathrooms being dirty.

“This was because they were using the wrong bathroom cleaning liquid, which made the basins look dirty. They have resolved this problem already,” he said.

 

 
BenPendejo | 23 January 2017 - 14:43:20

More blathering nothingness, and once again we will see no change.  All this guy did was explain why the airport is messed up, and that it will continue to be messed up until it is no longer messed up.  The terminal is brand new...and we're already waiting for "upgrades".  This stuff should have been installed before the place even opened.  I think that in this day and age...all this crap could be done in a week or 2.  But, the mighty Gen Arkohm said he had ordered AoT to ensure all renovations to the Domestic Terminal currently underway to be completed by the end of this year.  Yeah... the year just started a couple weeks ago...so we have another year to wait.  Hopeless.

singha king | 23 January 2017 - 13:33:33

Comedy gold. You literally can't make this stuff up if you tried too. 
Probably won't be too funny in May if I'm waiting in the line I guess.
50 staff and 13 terminals lol

