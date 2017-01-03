PHUKET: The Director of Phuket International Airport today (Jan 3) apologised for long delays for passengers using the airport, but said that queues of hundreds of tourists stretching outside the new multi-billion-baht terminal were “normal for this time of year”.

Tuesday 3 January 2017, 04:08PM

The apology comes after hundreds of passengers have been forced to wait on the forecourt outside the new International Terminal during the New Year holidays while only two staff were available to conduct security scans on baggage.

“I apologise for the current inconvenience at Phuket International Airport,” Airport Director Monrudee Gettuphan told The Phuket News.

However, she added, “This is normal for the New Year period, which is a bit busy, especially when there is a charter flight departing. This causes long lines, but only for a while, then the situation will return to normal.”

Ms Monrudee pointed out that the leading cause of the delays for passengers leaving Thailand via Phuket Airport were the security scanners.

“We will have to keep using the scanners we have for the next five to six months, until the upgrade to our security system is fully complete,” she said.

Ms Monrudee urged travellers to arrive at the airport early for their flights.

“As I have said before, I strongly recommend that tourists come to the airport at least a couple of hours before their flights are scheduled to depart,” she said.

Regarding ongoing delays for passengers using the Domestic Terminal, Ms Monrudee added, “The renovations have made the first floor uncomfortable and busy, and the work is scheduled to be complete next year (2018).”

Passengers who become lost or who do not know where to go were urged to seek assistance from staff inside the terminals.

“Staff have been posted to guide and serve passengers, and if international passengers arrive too early for their flights, there is always the shopping zone,” Ms Monrudee said.

The airport has come under constant criticism since its official opening by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha in September last year, especially with insufficient officers, and then insufficient processing computers terminals, causing hours-long waits for tourists waiting to clear Immigration.

The debacle prompted Transport Minister Lt Gen Arkhom Termpittayapaisith to inspect operations at Phuket Airport in person, and to publicly attest that his ministry was working on resolving the issues.