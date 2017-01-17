PHUKET: The chief of the Immigration Bureau of Thailand, Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, today (Jan 17) declared there will be no more long queues to clear immigration at Phuket International Airport.

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 05:53PM

However, he called for patience and understanding as immigration officers had to check each travellers details very carefully for security reasons.

Gen Nathathorn landed at Phuket Airport this morning to be welcomed by Immigration Division 6 Chief Maj Gen Jessada Yaisuin, Immigration Division 6 Deputy Chief Col Nattapakin Kwanchaiyapruk, Phuket Immigration Chief Col Kantawat Pongsathabodi and a healthy contingent of immigration officers stationed in Phuket.

“As you know, Immigration officers have been slow in checking passports of foreigners. This is because they are solving the problem of people using fake passports or using other people’s passports as they have similar facial features,” Gen Nathathorn said.

“This has resulted in longer queues of passengers waiting to clear immigration. Immigration officers are doing their job as quickly and effectively as possible right now, but security remains their top priority.

“You must understand that immigration officers must check clearly every passenger’s details, and it takes two to three minutes to clear 10 persons,” he added.

Gen Nathathorn confirmed that there are now enough computer terminals for immigration officers to serve the influx of tourists arriving and departing Phuket, which has been a key factor even recognised by Immigration officers at the airport.

He also pointed out that markers had been placed along the queue channels to indicate to travellers how much longer they should expect to wait, from 10 minutes to 20 minutes to 30 minutes.

On Dec 2, before Phuket entered its peak period for tourist arrivals, Gen Nathathorn visited the island to warn immigration officers to brace for the busy period. At that time he made no mention of more computer terminals or extra officers to make their work easier. (See story here.)

But by Dec 11, waits of 2.5 hours were consistent for tourists to clear immigration. At that time Capt Watchawuth Kitiatsawong, a senior-ranking officer at Phuket Airport Immigration, told The Phuket News that enough officers had been moved to Phuket Airport to cope with the heavy peak periods, but that the key problem was that there were not enough computer terminals available to process tourist arrivals. (See story here.)