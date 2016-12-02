Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Brace for influx, Thai Immigration boss tells Phuket officers

PHUKET: The chief of the Immigration Bureau for Thailand, Pol Maj Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, yesterday arrived in Phuket and urged officials to prepare for a busy influx of tourists over the coming months.

tourism, immigration,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 2 December 2016, 02:34PM

Gen Nathathorn landed yesterday morning (Dec 1). On hand to welcome him at at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town were Immigration Division 6 Chief Maj Gen Jessada Yaisuin, Immmigration Division 6 Deputy Chief Col Nattapakin Kwanchaiyapruk, Phuket Immigration Chief Col Kantawat Pongsathabodi and the contingent of officers stationed

Gen Nathathorn warned the officers that he expected the move to waive single-entry tourist visa fees and to half the fee for visas on arrival (see story here) to boost the number of tourist arrivals greatly.

“Officers must be ready to serve a high volume of tourists and provide conveniences for them while they are in Phuket,” Gen Nathathorn said.

“We also will ask the foreign volunteers who already assist Immigration officers to help out by assisting tourists with filing out immigration forms or to help with translation for us,” he added.

While immigration officers are to process applications as quickly and effectively as possible, Gen Nathathorn noted that security would remain their top priority.

“We are trying to find a solution to solve the issue of people using fake passports or using other people’s passports because they have similar facial features.

Coast Beach Club

“Most of the time we cannot detect such small differences between facial features visually, but need technology or expert help. In the near future, the central government will grant the budget for us to invest in a biometric system to scan fingerprints, facial features, pupils to prevent such fraud,” he said.

However, regarding the ongoing issue of ,diabolical delays at the Immigration arrivals hall at Phuket Airport, Gen Nathathorn had no immediate solution.

“We will increase the number of officers to accommodate the number of tourists after checking the number of flights,” Gen Nathathorn said

“We cannot have full staff 24 hours because some flights do not have a lot of passengers. If a lot of passengers are due to arrive then more staff will be put on duty.

“We are trying to avoid long lines and inconvenience to tourists, but at the same time that we must check their documents thoroughly,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

skip | 06 December 2016 - 03:50:53

if immigration believes tourist numbers will rise dramatically because of a 1000 baht(USd$28)saving, he is obviously not aware of the root cause of the drop in phukets tourism. phuketians are too busy fighting over the corruption and rip off money and have forgotten about looking after the tourist. sustainable and profitable tourism died in phuket 3 years ago. phuket has been resting on its laurels of many a year ago and even that is wearing thin. the quality and affordability expected by tourists just isnt here any more. phuket needs to step up its game and step into the 21st century with its tourism techniques. that will never happen whilst uneducated inexperienced cronies are running the facade. the beaches are a mess both aesthetically and logistically without a leader who knows what tourists want. tourists are dying left right and centre from water related accidents and on the buses. the transport industry is exorbitantly over priced with unsafe vehicles and unregulated unqualified drivers (the rest of the world will not accept thai driving licences )and after sitting all tests i know why. the infrastructure of phuket is 25 years behind where it should be, the typical smell of phuket is a mixture of diesel, food and excrement and i wouldnt live anywhere else :-)

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.