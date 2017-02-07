Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

PHUKET: It was discovered yesterday that six jet-ski operators working from Kata Beach on the island’s west coast were found to be renting out their watercraft without the required insurance.

accidents, crime, death, military, marine, police, transport, tourism,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Tuesday 7 February 2017, 11:59AM

Officers check jet-ski rental operators at Patong Beach yesterday (Feb 6). Photo: Supplied
Officers check jet-ski rental operators at Patong Beach yesterday (Feb 6). Photo: Supplied

The operators were fined, however, it was not disclosed how much.

The discovery was made yesterday (Feb 6) when officials from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Marine Police and Kata Police carried out checks on jet-ski operators at Kata Beach following the death of an Australian tourist who died when the jet-ski she had rented collided with that of her boyfriends on Sunday (Feb 5).

Thomas Keating, 22, and his girlfriend, Emily Jayne Collie, 20, were riding jet-skis near Kata Beach at 4:45pm on Sunday when they collided in the water at high speed leaving Ms Collie with severe injuries to her neck and shoulders. (See story here.)

Mr Keating said strong sunlight reflected off the sea and made it impossible to see the jet-ski of Ms Collie, leading to the crash. (See story here.)

Police yesterday confirmed that Mr Keating is to face charges of reckless driving causing death following the incident. (See story here.)

Wg Cdr Ratchapoom Nantawisut of the of Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command told The Phuket News today (Feb 7) that following Sunday’s accident he, together with Marine Police, Royal Thai Navy officers, Phuket lifeguards and Kata Police went to the area to check the legality of the jet-ski operators.

The most important thing that we checked for at Kata Beach yesterday was the insurance coverage the jet-ski operators had for renting out their watercraft.

During our check we found that six operators had no insurance cover,” Wg Cdr Ratchapoom said.

All six operators have been fined,” he added.

When asked by by a The Phuket News reporter how much each had been fined, Wg Cdr Ratchapoom declined to comment.

Following Sunday’s incident it is essential that we increase security for tourists,” Wg Cdr Ratchapoom concluded. 

Checks on jet-ski operators were also carried out at around midday yesterday at Patong Beach, it is not yet known whether any operators were renting their jet-ski's without the required insurance.

 

 
Kurt | 07 February 2017 - 15:29:10

It needs deadly accidents ( foreign tourist) to get thai Phuket authorities to lift their buts from their office and do their job and check jet ski vendors.

When was the last time Jet ski vendors were checked on their insurances?
Do jet skies not have a green'blue registration book, like motorbikes and cars?
Easy to check in computer or they are insured.
No need to walk so 'public obvious' in the beach and talking in the walki talkies.
Just do a job.
Ever see a Phuket official without his life-line, a iPhone or walki talkie?
So pathetic.
A bloody shame.

That a thai Navy Wg Cdr declines to be transparent as present thai Government suppose to be and decline to mention about simple  matters asfine levels is saying something of his low level rank, or hiding something.

sateeb | 07 February 2017 - 14:35:47

The poor guy hasn't lost enough already that they will charge him?  He is going to live with this for the rest of his life, such a tragedy.  This place amazes me at the depths it will sink to.  No insurance and then fine the operators?  How much exactly?  A few baht and business as usual?  I haven't read about the bill for the damaged jet ski's yet either.  No doubt these crooks will try and get the Husband to pay for that too.  This whole country is like one big mafia.  RIP Emily...

Kurt | 07 February 2017 - 14:33:47

Compare touristic Phuket now with touristic Phuket 10 years ago.
It is a spiral down, and the bottom of it is not in sight yet.

simon01 | 07 February 2017 - 12:54:25

What a joke. "a fine" 500 baht? 1,000 baht?  They should have been removed from the beach in cuffs as a warning to tourists not to use them. Then had the jet ski impounded for 1 month or 50,000 fine per jet ski to get it back. Then told if they are seen on any beach again they will get 10 years and 1 million fine. Problem solved. The fines should be more than a person can pay as a deterrent. Not a tiny amount thats cheaper than the cost of the correct paperwork. Its just a joke.

Sue Yu2 | 07 February 2017 - 12:17:12

Kata beach has far fewer jet-skis than Patong so you can bet they found quite a few operators without licences....but there are so many jet-skis they probably couldn't find all the operators anyway. Meant to be only 186 licensed on the island & there are about 100 @ Patong alone! What does that tell you? Get real.

