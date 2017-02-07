PHUKET: It was discovered yesterday that six jet-ski operators working from Kata Beach on the island’s west coast were found to be renting out their watercraft without the required insurance.

Officers check jet-ski rental operators at Patong Beach yesterday (Feb 6). Photo: Supplied

The operators were fined, however, it was not disclosed how much.

The discovery was made yesterday (Feb 6) when officials from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Marine Police and Kata Police carried out checks on jet-ski operators at Kata Beach following the death of an Australian tourist who died when the jet-ski she had rented collided with that of her boyfriends on Sunday (Feb 5).

Thomas Keating, 22, and his girlfriend, Emily Jayne Collie, 20, were riding jet-skis near Kata Beach at 4:45pm on Sunday when they collided in the water at high speed leaving Ms Collie with severe injuries to her neck and shoulders. (See story here.)

Mr Keating said strong sunlight reflected off the sea and made it impossible to see the jet-ski of Ms Collie, leading to the crash. (See story here.)

Police yesterday confirmed that Mr Keating is to face charges of reckless driving causing death following the incident. (See story here.)

Wg Cdr Ratchapoom Nantawisut of the of Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command told The Phuket News today (Feb 7) that following Sunday’s accident he, together with Marine Police, Royal Thai Navy officers, Phuket lifeguards and Kata Police went to the area to check the legality of the jet-ski operators.

“The most important thing that we checked for at Kata Beach yesterday was the insurance coverage the jet-ski operators had for renting out their watercraft.

“During our check we found that six operators had no insurance cover,” Wg Cdr Ratchapoom said.

“All six operators have been fined,” he added.

When asked by by a The Phuket News reporter how much each had been fined, Wg Cdr Ratchapoom declined to comment.

“Following Sunday’s incident it is essential that we increase security for tourists,” Wg Cdr Ratchapoom concluded.

Checks on jet-ski operators were also carried out at around midday yesterday at Patong Beach, it is not yet known whether any operators were renting their jet-ski's without the required insurance.