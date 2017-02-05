Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Australian woman dead after colliding with husband's jetski at Kata Beach

An Australian woman, Emily Jayne Collie, 20, has died after colliding with her husband as the couple were riding jetskis near Kata Beach at 4:45pm today (5 Feb).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 5 February 2017, 08:11PM

The married couple hired two jetskis earlier that day from a vendor at Karon Beach and reportedly rode them at high speed to Kata Beach.

While riding near Kata Beach the couple collided in the water at high speed and the woman suffered severe injuries to her neck and shoulders.

The man, who has not yet been identified, suffered only minor injuries.

The couple were rescued from the water by local lifeguards, who, along with the husband and rescue workers, performed CPR on the woman for 15 minutes before she was transported by ambulance to Chalong Hospital at 5pm.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at Chalong Hospital.

The woman's body has been sent to Vachira Hospital for further investigation into the cause of death.

The woman's family in Australia have been informed of her death.

 

 
Asterix | 05 February 2017 - 20:37:44

Too many young foreigners without boat driving license are riding powerful dangerous jet-skis without knowledge and today one young lady losts her life because those law-enforcers are grabbing some dough to look the other side of too many problems plaguing Phuket.
"Mai Pen Rai" and negligence on duty save the face to too many irresponsible civil servants.

