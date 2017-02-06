Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Aussie boyfriend to face charges over deadly Phuket jet-ski crash

PHUKET: Police have today confirmed that the 22-year-old boyfriend of the Australian woman killed when their jet-skis collided at Kata Beach yesterday evening is to face charges of reckless driving causing death.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Monday 6 February 2017, 05:56PM

Royal Thai Navy officers treat Ms Collie at Kata Beach where the collision occurred. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The man, Thomas Keating, 22, and his girlfriend, Emily Jayne Collie, 20, were riding jet-skis near Kata Beach at 4:45pm yesterday (Feb 5) when they collided in the water at high speed leaving Ms Collie with severe injuries to her neck and shoulders. (See story here.)

Mr Keating said strong sunlight reflected off the sea and made it impossible to see the jet-ski of Ms Collie, leading to the crash. (See story here.)

Lt Patiwat Yodkhwan from the Karon Police said, “Ms Collies boyfriend, Mr Keating, who was driving the other jet-ski when they collided will faces charges of reckless driving causing death.

Ms Collie was pronounced dead at the scene her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Her parents are coming to Phuket to collect her body and they are expected to arrive on Wednesday (Feb 8), Lt Patiwat said.

Lt Patiwat went on to say that the owner of the jet-skis ridden by Mr Keating and Ms Collie has not taken any payment for damages caused to the jet-skis and that insurance coverage on the jet-ski entitles Ms Collies parents to a payout of B50,000.

“The owner of the two jet-skis did not want money for the damage because he wants Phuket to have a good reputation as a holiday destination,” Lt Patiwat said.

“In addition, the insurance coverage of the jet-ski will pay B50,000 compensation for the death of Ms Collie,” he added.

Meanwhile, family and friends have taken to social media to remember Ms Collie, who was described as “bright and bubbly”.

 

 
