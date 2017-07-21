Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Police silent on corruption probes

PHUKET: Months after investigations have been launched into alleged corrupt practices by police on the island, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen has yet to publicly reveal the results of any of the investigations.

corruption, crime, police,

The Phuket News

Saturday 22 July 2017, 09:00AM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Phuket Provincial Police Commander Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The silence follows Gen Teeraphol on May 29 this year ordering the transfer of three high-ranking Phuket City Police officers pending an investigation into allegations against the three officers’ for corruption and malfeasance.

The officers – Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol Osiri and Phuket City Police Deputy Commanders Lt Col Chao Phomna and Lt Col Nat Phromthep – were transferred to Phuket Provincial Police Station while the investigation continued. (See story here.)

Although no formal connection was made, the transfers came 48 hours after more than 30 officers and armed soldiers arrested at least 62 suspects and seized 56 cars and motorbikes – as well as several firearms and nearly B2 million in cash – in a raid on a gambling den north of Phuket Town (See story here.)

ALLEGATIONS IN PATONG

Gen Teeraphol has also yet to reveal the results of an investigation into former Patong Police Chief Chaiwat Uikam and his subordinate Capt Thanturong Wutthiwong following a signed petition addressed to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ochao in March calling for Col Chaiwat and Capt Thanturong to be removed from Patong immediately.

The letter accused Col Chaiwat and Capt Thanturong, who is awaiting official promotion to the rank of Police Major, of abusing their positions of power.

“They act like mafia who use law to threaten people and look down on people like we are slaves, who are not afraid of anyone, who use the power for their own benefit,” the letter alleged.

PM Prayut publicly recognised the investigation while speaking to reporters outside Government House in Bangkok on Mar 28. (See story here.)

Of note, Col Chaiwat was later transferred to the post of Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police following an order by Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda on June 7. (See story here.)

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

MIGRANT WORKER SHAKEDOWNS

However, the silence stems as far back as August last year following Gen Teeraphol announcing a police investigation into allegations that corrupt officials – including police – were extorting of cash payments from employers so that migrant workers could continue working in Phuket.

The allegations included a list made public that specifically named Phuket government offices – and police stations – accused of involvement on the systemic extortion. (See story here.)

The ensuing silence on any progress into any investigation follows Gen Teeraphol on August 4 last year promising to investigate the claims that police were involved in the alleged racketeering. (See story here.)

After failing to secure an interview with Gen Teeraphol all through June this year to ask about the corruption investigations due to Gen Teeraphol’s busy schedule, The Phuket News sent a formal request by fax to the Phuket Police Commander.

So far, The Phuket News has yet to receive any reply.

“The Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Teeraphol has an official meeting in Bangkok for which he left Phuket two days ago,” a source close to Gen Teeraphol told The Phuket News yesterday (July 21).

“He is not available today. He will come back to Phuket sometime next week. I am unable to confirm the exact date,” the source said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket drunk rescued after falling in ditch while taking a pee

Probably back driving buses over Patong Hill!...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Rorri_2 ... none of your business. When you figure out what neo colonialist means and that can be located within context, get back to me....(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Bigaresort...it's because it is murder ie when you kill someone unlawfully and with premeditation. It's more of a definition that is easily un...(Read More)

Phuket power chiefs told to speed up cable tangle clean-up

There is only one real and fast solution,cut them all and make new ones for those who complain! SIMPLE!!There will be only a few! Horst...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Why is the polis always say murder when it comes to foreigner's?Just Killing would be enough!Could be manslaughter,Let the judge decide ! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

No wonder As long there egoistic reckless traffic rules ignoring motorists on the road There will be chaos and traffic jams. ...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Can't imagine how somebody could live a normal live day to day knowing what you'd done weeks, months, years before...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Jor12, you wouldn't, by chance, run hotels rooms. By the way, you continually use the term "neo colonialist" incorrectly. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

Because getting the police out to fine dangerous drivers is too difficult...(Read More)

Aussie lifeguards ramp up Phuket lifesaving skills, awareness

Well done that guy, they should put him in charge of many posts, he realises that getting help from other countries is the way forward!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.