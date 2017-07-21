PHUKET: Months after investigations have been launched into alleged corrupt practices by police on the island, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen has yet to publicly reveal the results of any of the investigations.

Saturday 22 July 2017, 09:00AM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The silence follows Gen Teeraphol on May 29 this year ordering the transfer of three high-ranking Phuket City Police officers pending an investigation into allegations against the three officers’ for corruption and malfeasance.

The officers – Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol Osiri and Phuket City Police Deputy Commanders Lt Col Chao Phomna and Lt Col Nat Phromthep – were transferred to Phuket Provincial Police Station while the investigation continued. (See story here.)

Although no formal connection was made, the transfers came 48 hours after more than 30 officers and armed soldiers arrested at least 62 suspects and seized 56 cars and motorbikes – as well as several firearms and nearly B2 million in cash – in a raid on a gambling den north of Phuket Town (See story here.)

ALLEGATIONS IN PATONG

Gen Teeraphol has also yet to reveal the results of an investigation into former Patong Police Chief Chaiwat Uikam and his subordinate Capt Thanturong Wutthiwong following a signed petition addressed to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ochao in March calling for Col Chaiwat and Capt Thanturong to be removed from Patong immediately.

The letter accused Col Chaiwat and Capt Thanturong, who is awaiting official promotion to the rank of Police Major, of abusing their positions of power.

“They act like mafia who use law to threaten people and look down on people like we are slaves, who are not afraid of anyone, who use the power for their own benefit,” the letter alleged.

PM Prayut publicly recognised the investigation while speaking to reporters outside Government House in Bangkok on Mar 28. (See story here.)

Of note, Col Chaiwat was later transferred to the post of Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police following an order by Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda on June 7. (See story here.)

MIGRANT WORKER SHAKEDOWNS

However, the silence stems as far back as August last year following Gen Teeraphol announcing a police investigation into allegations that corrupt officials – including police – were extorting of cash payments from employers so that migrant workers could continue working in Phuket.

The allegations included a list made public that specifically named Phuket government offices – and police stations – accused of involvement on the systemic extortion. (See story here.)

The ensuing silence on any progress into any investigation follows Gen Teeraphol on August 4 last year promising to investigate the claims that police were involved in the alleged racketeering. (See story here.)

After failing to secure an interview with Gen Teeraphol all through June this year to ask about the corruption investigations due to Gen Teeraphol’s busy schedule, The Phuket News sent a formal request by fax to the Phuket Police Commander.

So far, The Phuket News has yet to receive any reply.

“The Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Teeraphol has an official meeting in Bangkok for which he left Phuket two days ago,” a source close to Gen Teeraphol told The Phuket News yesterday (July 21).

“He is not available today. He will come back to Phuket sometime next week. I am unable to confirm the exact date,” the source said.