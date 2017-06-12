PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam has been transferred to take up the post of Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police.

Monday 12 June 2017, 07:18PM

Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam is now a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The order was issued last Wednesday (June 7) by Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda.

Col Chaiwat’s transfer was listed with about 1,400 other transfers noted in the order, which are being regarded as “regular” transfers among the Royal Thai Police.

Col Chaiwat took up his new post on Friday (June 9), in accordance with the order.

“I am very glad for my new position; that my superiors have noticed my efforts in my work,” Col Chaiwat told The Phuket News today.

“My main duties are arranging police duties during Royal visits, as well as dealing with traffic, tourism and issues involving foreigners.

“My work no longer focuses on crime suppression. Right now, I am learning the existing projects and campaigns under the Phuket Provincial Police, which are new projects for me,” he said.

Pol Col Tassanai Orarigdech is now the new Patong Police Chief.

Col Tassanai formerly served as the Phuket Provincial Police Chief of General Staff.

A man of few words, all Col Tassanai would say to The Phuket News today was, “I started working in my new position on June 9.”

Col Chaiwat’s transfer coincidentally came on the same day that soldiers, accompanied by Patong Police, raided a live sex show in Patong. (See story here.)

However, it fills a vacancy left after three high-ranking Phuket City Police officers were moved on May 29 pending an investigation into allegations against the three officers’ for corruption and malfeasance.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol Osiri and Phuket City Police Deputy Commanders Lt Col Chao Phomna and Lt Col Nat Phromthep were all transferred to Phuket Provincial Police Station on May 29 at the order of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen.

According to the order, the three officers are under investigation for failing to effectively perform their duties, notably failing to protecting (against) and suppress crime and possible involvement in crime.

Col Peerayut Karajaedee, who at the time was a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, was transferred to temporarily take up the post of acting Phuket City Police Chief. (See story here.)