Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong Police chief becomes Phuket Police Deputy Commander

PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam has been transferred to take up the post of Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police.

patong, police,

The Phuket News

Monday 12 June 2017, 07:18PM

Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam is now a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam is now a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The order was issued last Wednesday (June 7) by Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda.

Col Chaiwat’s transfer was listed with about 1,400 other transfers noted in the order, which are being regarded as “regular” transfers among the Royal Thai Police.

Col Chaiwat took up his new post on Friday (June 9), in accordance with the order.

“I am very glad for my new position; that my superiors have noticed my efforts in my work,” Col Chaiwat told The Phuket News today.

“My main duties are arranging police duties during Royal visits, as well as dealing with traffic, tourism and issues involving foreigners.

“My work no longer focuses on crime suppression. Right now, I am learning the existing projects and campaigns under the Phuket Provincial Police, which are new projects for me,” he said.

Pol Col Tassanai Orarigdech is now the new Patong Police Chief.

Col Tassanai formerly served as the Phuket Provincial Police Chief of General Staff.

A man of few words, all Col Tassanai would say to The Phuket News today was, “I started working in my new position on June 9.”

Col Chaiwat’s transfer coincidentally came on the same day that soldiers, accompanied by Patong Police, raided a live sex show in Patong. (See story here.)

However, it fills a vacancy left after three high-ranking Phuket City Police officers were moved on May 29 pending an investigation into allegations against the three officers’ for corruption and malfeasance.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol Osiri and Phuket City Police Deputy Commanders Lt Col Chao Phomna and Lt Col Nat Phromthep were all transferred to Phuket Provincial Police Station on May 29 at the order of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen.

According to the order, the three officers are under investigation for failing to effectively perform their duties, notably failing to protecting (against) and suppress crime and possible involvement in crime.

Col Peerayut Karajaedee, who at the time was a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, was transferred to temporarily take up the post of acting Phuket City Police Chief. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

BenPendejo | 12 June 2017 - 22:27:41

Blah Blah Blah... same same...no different.  Finally his many years of loyalty paid off and he can now reap the benefits of leading the Patong Show.  I'm sure the taxi mafia and all other illegal enterprises are shaking in their sandals.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

Build an "expressway" facilitating racetrack speeds and watch as serious accident rates soar even higher. I suggest no more roads as t...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

Keystone cops at it again, surely there are more important crimes to waste their time on and if it was a Thai they wouldn't even bother. ...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

so they believe that the 'suspected accomplice' spent B5,365 'only to distract the shop clerk'in order to cover the theft of a car mob...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

Don't worry Thailand is a safe country , (you have same pictures with minibuses )...(Read More)

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

@Timothy,they should have a pillory for all the foreign badmouthed wisenheimer there!...(Read More)

Phuket’s regional police chief investigated for ‘pay for promotions’ corruption

The report about a RTP officer...On inspection tour... in China (!!) says it all. Hope he knows not to carry a gun in his luggage, like his colleague...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

For starters they aren't Captain's, they are speedboat driving punks and their licences aren't worth the paper they're written on, my ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.