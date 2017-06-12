Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket soldiers raid live sex show in Patong

PHUKET: The top-ranking soldier in Phuket is calling for tip-offs about live sex shows on the island after an operation targeting Chinese tourists was raided and shut down in Patong last week.

Monday 12 June 2017, 11:30AM

Soldiers led by Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket, raided the Wake Up Club in Patong last Wednesday (June 7).

The club is in a backstreet behind the China Town Plaza on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, bordering on the fringe of the Chinatown area off Sai Nam Yen Rd.

Col Santi explained to The Phuket News this morning (June 12) that it was decided to not inform the press about the raid, but the news became public on Friday.

“The media were not informed about this mission at all. It was ‘special enforcement’, but the media eventually found out from police,” Col Santi said.

Joining the raid, carried out at 10pm, were officials from the Kathu District Office and the Patong Police.

Inside the venue officers found hundreds in the audience of what Col Santi called “international tourists”.

On stage were two performers Ms Wanida Chamjai and Mr Monton Jaraypanya, who were subsequently arrested.

“They were preforming a pornographic show on stage. She was in a bikini, but exposing her breasts,” Col Santi said.

Also arrested was club owner Sitthichai Changteang. He was charged for providing a venue for a pornographic show and charged with operating an entertainment venue without a license.

The show openly targetted Chinese tourists.

“Tickets cost B2,500 per person, and there were many shows a day. The venue had about 200 seats,” Col Santi noted.

With its own website WakeUpClub.net (click here) shut down, the club is promoted on Chinese-language websites. One website promoted the main event as the “Tianhuang Show”, with “Tianhuang” meaning “Emperor”. (See website here.)

BIS

Ms Wanida along with Mr Monton and Mr Sitthichai were handed over to the Patong Police, Col Santi explained.

“All of them were taken to Patong Police Station for questioning. Right now, they are being investigated by the Patong Police. We might soon learn of a nominee behind the operation,” Col Santi said.

However, Col Santi declined to answer whether Patong Police admitted they knew about the sex show, or whether the Patong Police were questioned why no action had been taken to shut it down.

Asked about any coming action against other sex shows in Phuket, Col Santi said, “I don’t know. That we will have to find out.”

“I have learned of only two places, one was the Wake Up Club, the other is already closed,” he said.

Regardless, Col Santi called for any information that may lead to the closure of other similar shows in Phuket.

“We still need more information from people. This place blocked Thais from going inside, which made it hard to collect information, so it took quite some time to investigate this before we could close it down and we had to keep our investigation secret,” he said.

“Please call me if anyone finds out pornographic shows in Phuket. Once we know about them, we will get to work on them immediately.

“We still need tip-offs to continue our enforcement on this. Please inform me directly by calling 081-6425635,” Col Santi urged.

 

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 
MartinK | 12 June 2017 - 21:48:42

Amazing that there would be a 200 seat venue within a couple of blocks of the police station and it went unnoticed by the police. Not like they could have built it in a day or two. I wish the police could get it together and be less ......

Kurt | 12 June 2017 - 16:32:20

It is very simple. The Thai Government in Bangkok has to clean 2 RTP pirate nests on Phuket, as Phuket officials are not doing it.
That are: Patong police station and Chalong police station.

Pauly44 | 12 June 2017 - 16:28:06

Um, ok, top secret military special ops raiding a Phuket strip club, the world is laughing at you, seriously WTF are these people on... Eagle, Jor 12 comments?

Kurt | 12 June 2017 - 16:25:52

A raid by soldiers? Why?
How come, the army know better what is going on in Patong than the Patong RTP brass?
Patong police, if it functions well, should know about all this.
Such a theater, built, got operational, visited by thai tourist guides and their Chinese tourists, is in business without the knowledge of the Patong police force?
No one believes that.
I am not opinioned about the good/bad of such theaters, but we not believe that the RTP Patong didn't know this.

The problem with Top officers of RTP Patong is: They not enforce thai laws or they have eye/hearing problems.
Perhaps transfers to inactive duties medical institutions?

Only parade Bangla Road for ( in advanced notified)for photo sessions is not 5E, not Smart, and not Thailand 4.0 .

Phuket community

Recent Comments

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

Build an "expressway" facilitating racetrack speeds and watch as serious accident rates soar even higher. I suggest no more roads as t...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

Keystone cops at it again, surely there are more important crimes to waste their time on and if it was a Thai they wouldn't even bother. ...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

so they believe that the 'suspected accomplice' spent B5,365 'only to distract the shop clerk'in order to cover the theft of a car mob...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

Don't worry Thailand is a safe country , (you have same pictures with minibuses )...(Read More)

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

@Timothy,they should have a pillory for all the foreign badmouthed wisenheimer there!...(Read More)

Phuket’s regional police chief investigated for ‘pay for promotions’ corruption

The report about a RTP officer...On inspection tour... in China (!!) says it all. Hope he knows not to carry a gun in his luggage, like his colleague...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

For starters they aren't Captain's, they are speedboat driving punks and their licences aren't worth the paper they're written on, my ...(Read More)
