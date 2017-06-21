PHUKET: The road on the recently renovated bridge next to Nai Harn Lake has been stripped and is undergoing re-paving due to initial construction defects, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has confirmed to The Phuket News.

Wednesday 21 June 2017, 11:20AM

The road across the bridge at Nai Harn Lake has been ripped up while repairs to the newly rebuilt bridge are made. Photo: Supplied

The Phuket News asked Mayor Aroon about the road after a reader sent in photographs of the road appearing unpaved and rough on Monday.

“Due to rains, water has been getting into some parts of the road not paved properly. So the Rawai municipality has ordered it to be stripped and re-done,” said Mayor Aroon.

“The contractor is responsible for the budget and will cover the cost of the re-paving, which is around B100,000,” he added.

“It will be finished next week, but I cannot specify on which day. The road surface has been stripped but we are waiting for constructors to arrive and pave the new road.

Mayor Aroon urged motorists to drive carefully while the works are being carried out.

The bridge had collapsed due to “prolonged use” back in February (see story here) and was re-opened in late April after a B1.3 million in repairs (see story here).