Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge under repair – again

PHUKET: The road on the recently renovated bridge next to Nai Harn Lake has been stripped and is undergoing re-paving due to initial construction defects, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has confirmed to The Phuket News.

transport, construction,

Shela Riva

Wednesday 21 June 2017, 11:20AM

The road across the bridge at Nai Harn Lake has been ripped up while repairs to the newly rebuilt bridge are made. Photo: Supplied
The road across the bridge at Nai Harn Lake has been ripped up while repairs to the newly rebuilt bridge are made. Photo: Supplied

The Phuket News asked Mayor Aroon about the road after a reader sent in photographs of the road appearing unpaved and rough on Monday.

“Due to rains, water has been getting into some parts of the road not paved properly. So the Rawai municipality has ordered it to be stripped and re-done,” said Mayor Aroon.

“The contractor is responsible for the budget and will cover the cost of the re-paving, which is around B100,000,” he added.

C and C Marine

It will be finished next week, but I cannot specify on which day. The road surface has been stripped but we are waiting for constructors to arrive and pave the new road.

Mayor Aroon urged motorists to drive carefully while the works are being carried out.

The bridge had collapsed due to “prolonged use” back in February (see story here) and was re-opened in late April after a B1.3 million in repairs (see story here).

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Ematt: We all know about the almost 7 years going on horror in the South with more than 6000 people dead. Point is a patrol of 10 soldiers were stuff...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Swerv, You are mistaken, it is a law and has been for some years but is ignored. Plans were to enforce it, but then those plans were ignored....(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Near my property there are 2 very large signs in Thai saying dumping illegal, fine etc. And there are piles of rubbish dumped right underneath & a...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Swerv, from memory it wasn't rescinded just postponed for the Songkran but in any event it's not illegal just yet but demonstrates they have t...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Thank you to the PN for a story that brings the horror of the situation in the South closer to home. Good, and relevant, reporting. How sad that s...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Well Done Thumbs up! A clean litter free Phuket is one of the first steps to a dream tropical tourist destination. ...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack

Pauly44: It is only a law if it is ratified by government, which did not happen in this case as this ruling and proposed law was rescinded i believe o...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Jor12, it seems you want to use words, countenanced, in order to prove your "higher" intelligence, the word means "approve" which...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.