Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge rebuilt, soon to re-open

PHUKET: The two-month long reconstruction of a collapsed bridge near Nai Harn Lake is complete and set to open for use before the end of April, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has told The Phuket News.

Shela Riva

Monday 17 April 2017, 12:24PM

Although the B1.3 million bridge is no longer under construction, there are ongoing roadworks on the street leading to the bridge.

The previous bridge collapsed back in February (see story here), due to “structural steel corrosion from prolonged use”, Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News.

“The new design has a three-way drain system. It has an expected usage of over 30 years,” he assured.

Mayor Aroon said he was unable to track down which government agency or organisation was responsible for the bridge.

“So Rawai Municipality hired an architect to redesign the bridge and allocated B1.3mn to the construction company (Phuket Systems Co Ltd) back in February,” he said.

“If we want to be able to use the bridge for a long time into the future, we must take the time and care to do it right,” Mayor Aroon added.

“Otherwise it can be a hazard to both life and property for Thais and tourists. This is Rawai Municipality’s main concern.”

 

 
bjroen1234 | 17 April 2017 - 17:34:13

1,3 Million Baht for 2 bridges ? Not bad. Bat what it`s bad how many Gesthouse or Motell Mr Mayor Aroon rent out in Rawai  ? And where he get this land from ? Old Thai people ask about this to , about 8 year + back. We wonder and want Mayor Aroon to answer. We have Copy off many Contract whit Mayor Aroon sign whit old people (80Year++) in Rawai, Its this a BIG scamming from Mayor Aroon ? Want Answer.

Best Regards
Take care off the old in Rawai.

lizardofoz | 17 April 2017 - 17:06:24

What no HUMP oh well one less hump in Phuket should not be a issue! :-) 
Yes to a load limit.

Eagle | 17 April 2017 - 15:18:36

Kurt,why do you have so many times to writing hahaha at the end of a sentence?Is this a sign for us that you made a joke and we have to laugh now?Reminds me of game shows,where they holding up some signs to remind the audience when to applaud or when to laugh.Ridiculous.And for the rest of your comment: as always did you know all the reasons for the collapse.

Kurt | 17 April 2017 - 12:34:35

Very funny.  No one owns the bridge during re-construction time. hahaha.
I am sure after bridge re-construction has be completed, some Government body will wake up and say: 'Oh, that is our bridge".

Is is all a money game.
Anyway, advice to put a Max Weight sign on both sides of the bridge.
The bridge collapse was due too heavy material trucks and cement trucks for building new hotels beside Naiharn Lake  and renovation of the former Royal Yacht club.
The bridge was not build to handle all that heavy weight..
But no official ever did give that a thought.

How is the condition of the 2nd bridge at that stretch of road?
Already surveyed?

