PHUKET: The two-month long reconstruction of a collapsed bridge near Nai Harn Lake is complete and set to open for use before the end of April, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has told The Phuket News.

Monday 17 April 2017, 12:24PM

Although the B1.3 million bridge is no longer under construction, there are ongoing roadworks on the street leading to the bridge.

The previous bridge collapsed back in February (see story here), due to “structural steel corrosion from prolonged use”, Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News.

“The new design has a three-way drain system. It has an expected usage of over 30 years,” he assured.

Mayor Aroon said he was unable to track down which government agency or organisation was responsible for the bridge.

“So Rawai Municipality hired an architect to redesign the bridge and allocated B1.3mn to the construction company (Phuket Systems Co Ltd) back in February,” he said.

“If we want to be able to use the bridge for a long time into the future, we must take the time and care to do it right,” Mayor Aroon added.

“Otherwise it can be a hazard to both life and property for Thais and tourists. This is Rawai Municipality’s main concern.”