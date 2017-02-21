PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has confirmed to The Phuket News today that it will take at least two months to fix a collapsed bridge at Naiharn lake. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes while the work is being carried out.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Feb 21) Mayor Aroon said, “I have been trying to find out who is responsible for repairing this bridge and I have still not been able to find the relevant government agency.

“However, as this is urgent Rawai Municipality have prepared a budget of B1.3 million for the repairs,” he said.

“I have made sure that the area is now closed off to the general public as a matter of safety and drivers should now avoid this route.

“Motorists needing to use this area should now use Naya Rd as an alternative until the repairs are complete.

“Motorists should now turn left at the junction at the Reggae Bar and drive all the way around the lake and exit via Naya Rd,” he added.

Somsong Saetang, Head of Public Works Division, Rawai Municipality, added, “We are now removing the collapsed bridge before rebuilding it.

“We closed the road at 9am today and it is going to take at least two months to complete the reconstruction,” he said.