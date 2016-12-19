PHUKET: An officer from Thalang Police Station has confirmed to The Phuket News today (Dec 19) that the bus driver involved in a fatal accident in Pa Khlok on Nov 26 which saw a local man crushed under the wheels of a bus has been charged with reckless driving causing death.

Monday 19 December 2016, 12:48PM

The Nov 26 accident happened on Route 4027, the road heading east from Heroines Monument in central Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Nov 26 accident happened on Route 4027, the road heading east from Heroines Monument in central Phuket.

Police were initially looking for the bus driver who was said to have fled the scene of the fatal accident. (See story here.)

However, on Nov 30, Lt Col Sanit Nookong from the Thalang Police told The Phuket News that the bus driver had not in fact fled, he had actually hidden in an area close to the scene as he was afraid of being lynched by a group of local residents. (See story here.)

Speaking with The Phuket News today, Lt Col Sanit confirmed that the bus driver, who he declined to name, has been charged with reckless driving causing death.

“The bus driver was tested for alcohol and the results came back negative,” Lt Col Sanit said.

“However, I can confirm that he has been charged with reckless driving causing death, a charge that could see him jailed for up to 10 years fined up to B200,000, or both,” Lt Col Sanit added.