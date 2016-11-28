PHUKET: Police are looking for a bus driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident in Pa Khlok on Saturday night (Nov 26), when a local man was crushed under the wheels of the bus.

Monday 28 November 2016, 12:22PM

Police are looking for the bus driver who fled the scene after local resident Sompod Butprom, 40, was crushed under the wheels of the bus in Pa Khlok on Saturday night (Nov 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened on Route 4027, the road heading east from Heroines Monument in central Phuket, at about 8:45pm, said Lt Col Sanit Nookong of the Thalang Police.

Route 4027 is the same road where 68-year-old Pa Khlok resident Soonthorn Chinphak was killed in a four-vehicle wipeout on Friday morning (Nov 25). (See story here.)

“Our team of officers and Phuket rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a wrecked blue Honda motorbike on the road,” Col Sanit said.

The body of local resident Sompod Butprom, 40, was lying nearby, he added.

Mr Sompod was driving his motorbike eastbound away from the Heroines Monument in the heavy rain when the bus turned left onto Route 4027, towards the Heroines Monument, and Mr Sompod slammed into it head-on, Col Sanit explained.

“Mr Sompod was crushed under the wheels of the bus,” he added.

The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the accident, Col Sanit confirmed.

Mr Sompod’s motorbike and body were on the far left-hand side of the road, he noted.

The bus driver fled the scene.

“We are looking for him now,” Col Sanit said.