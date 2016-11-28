Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Man crushed under Phuket tour bus in heavy rain

PHUKET: Police are looking for a bus driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident in Pa Khlok on Saturday night (Nov 26), when a local man was crushed under the wheels of the bus.

tourism, transport, accidents, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 November 2016, 12:22PM

Police are looking for the bus driver who fled the scene after local resident Sompod Butprom, 40, was crushed under the wheels of the bus in Pa Khlok on Saturday night (Nov 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police are looking for the bus driver who fled the scene after local resident Sompod Butprom, 40, was crushed under the wheels of the bus in Pa Khlok on Saturday night (Nov 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened on Route 4027, the road heading east from Heroines Monument in central Phuket, at about 8:45pm, said Lt Col Sanit Nookong of the Thalang Police.

Route 4027 is the same road where 68-year-old Pa Khlok resident Soonthorn Chinphak was killed in a four-vehicle wipeout on Friday morning (Nov 25). (See story here.)

“Our team of officers and Phuket rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a wrecked blue Honda motorbike on the road,” Col Sanit said.

The body of local resident Sompod Butprom, 40, was lying nearby, he added.

Mr Sompod was driving his motorbike eastbound away from the Heroines Monument in the heavy rain when the bus turned left onto Route 4027, towards the Heroines Monument, and Mr Sompod slammed into it head-on, Col Sanit explained.

“Mr Sompod was crushed under the wheels of the bus,” he added.

The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the accident, Col Sanit confirmed.

Mr Sompod’s motorbike and body were on the far left-hand side of the road, he noted.

The bus driver fled the scene.

“We are looking for him now,” Col Sanit said.

 

 
Seht1913 | 29 November 2016 - 13:11:26

Brakes failed again?

Kurt | 29 November 2016 - 09:15:55

Why would the nice gentle warm thai people lynch a person involved in a traffic accident?

Bigaresort | 28 November 2016 - 17:01:42

Makes sense, he did not want to be lynched by the mob since the dead guy was a local.He will himselve turn in in a day or two.
Horst

Kurt | 28 November 2016 - 16:00:34

Bus driver fled the scene? Than he is thai.

Not (?) knowing that run away from the scene is a crime by thai law.
Thai not learn that while examend  for a thai bus driving license?

Related stories
Phuket community

