PHUKET: A 68-year-old local resident died in an accident involving four vehicles near the Heroines Monument, in central Phuket, during peak hour this morning (Nov 25).

Friday 25 November 2016, 11:52AM

The accident occurred on Route 4027 about 500 metres east of the Heroines Monument, at about 7am.

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find three damaged cars – a Subaru, a black Toyota Fortuner and grey Mitsubishi Pajero – and the wreckage of a Honda Wave motorbike on the road.

Nearby was the body of 68-year-old Pa Khlok resident Soonthorn Chinphak. He had suffered a broken leg and severe head trauma.

Mr Soonthorn was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police confirmed.

Mr Soonthorn was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Thalang Hospital, said Lt Sunan.

The Subaru was heading to Pa Khlok when it struck the motorbike, Lt Sunan explained.

“We were told that Mr Soonthorn was riding his motorbike and suddenly cut in front of the Subaru, which struck the motorbike. Mr Soonthorn bounced off the vehicle and landed on the road,” Lt Sunan said.

“After her car hit the motorbike, the Subaru’s driver, Korntip Reankrai, 32, lost control of her vehicle and swerved into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Fortuner driven by Thitinan Choothong, 39,” he added.

“Kritsanat Udombhakphiphat, 53, who was following the Fortuner in his Pajero, swerved to avoid hitting the Fortuner and crashed into the side of the road,” he said.

Charges have yet to be filed against any of the drivers at this stage, Lt Sunan said.

“We are questioning all parties involved in the accident at this time,” he said.