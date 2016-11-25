Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket man, 68, dies in four-vehicle wipeout

PHUKET: A 68-year-old local resident died in an accident involving four vehicles near the Heroines Monument, in central Phuket, during peak hour this morning (Nov 25).

transport, accidents, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 November 2016, 11:52AM

The accident occurred on Route 4027 about 500 metres east of the Heroines Monument, at about 7am.

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find three damaged cars – a Subaru, a black Toyota Fortuner and grey Mitsubishi Pajero – and the wreckage of a Honda Wave motorbike on the road.

Nearby was the body of 68-year-old Pa Khlok resident Soonthorn Chinphak. He had suffered a broken leg and severe head trauma.

Mr Soonthorn was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police confirmed.

Mr Soonthorn was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Thalang Hospital, said Lt Sunan.

The Subaru was heading to Pa Khlok when it struck the motorbike, Lt Sunan explained.

United Services Phuket

“We were told that Mr Soonthorn was riding his motorbike and suddenly cut in front of the Subaru, which struck the motorbike. Mr Soonthorn bounced off the vehicle and landed on the road,” Lt Sunan said.

“After her car hit the motorbike, the Subaru’s driver, Korntip Reankrai, 32, lost control of her vehicle and swerved into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Fortuner driven by Thitinan Choothong, 39,” he added.

“Kritsanat Udombhakphiphat, 53, who was following the Fortuner in his Pajero, swerved to avoid hitting the Fortuner and crashed into the side of the road,” he said.

Charges have yet to be filed against any of the drivers at this stage, Lt Sunan said.

“We are questioning all parties involved in the accident at this time,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 26 November 2016 - 22:08:55

Speed, swerving without warning, driving to close behind each other, it are all 'killers' on Phuket island.
And it goes on and on.

The Phuket News

lowprofile17 | 25 November 2016 - 21:59:07

The monument intersection is not the problem. The 7-11, other shops, and most especially the Supercheaps on this section of road have no designated parking. Drivers are stopping, and parking 3 deep along the side of the road. Combine this with drivers crossing to the other direction and, of course, driving WAY too fast, U-turning, not signalling, using phones, not having working lights, not wearing seat belts or helmets. Same thing happened a couple of weeks ago. The police need to get down there (and every other 7-11 and Supercheap and start handing out bucketloads of tickets. When people start getting hit in their pockets they might start driving with more care and concern.  I won't hold my breath, though.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 25 November 2016 - 13:50:14

@ Asterix, Yes, I agree with you.
Make a north-south underpass below the monument.
And than let this very spacious traffic circle function normally as a traffic circle suppose to function.
And than get rid of that idiot blockades at the circle and all these U-turns.
Such a mess.

What also can help is have during morning and evening rush hours at certain roads a 'restricted drive policy', meaning you have to pay driving on these roads between 7-9AM and 4-7PM.
It reduced the number of cars and the Phuket government catch extra money for infrastructural road and traffic improvement. 
A win-win solution. Like they have it for decades already in Singapore.
Also put a larger government tax on car sales.
So much is possible to get the traffic mess more under control.

The Phuket News

Asterix | 25 November 2016 - 12:23:25

Definitely, Heroine Monument should have an underpass to copê with too much traffic.

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.