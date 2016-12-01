Lt Col Sanit Nookong, an inspector from the Thalang Police, told The Phuket News yesterday (Nov 30) that the bus driver, who he declined to name, did not run away as reported by media.
“After the accident that left 40-year-old Sompod Butprom dead (see story here), the bus driver did not run away as reported in the news. He had actually hidden in an area close to the accident as he feared he would be lynched by residents that had gathered at the scene.
“Shortly after the accident the man came to Thalang Police Station and reported the accident,” Lt Col Sanit said.
“The bus driver told us that when the accident happened it was raining heavily and he did not see the motorcyclist. He feels that both he and the driver of the motorbike were responsible for the accident,” Lt Col Saint added.
No charges have yet to be brought against the bus driver and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
