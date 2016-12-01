PHUKET: An officer from Thalang Police Station has told The Phuket News that the bus driver who was believed to have fled the scene of a fatal accident that left the driver of a motorbike dead last Saturday night (Nov 26) had not in fact fled, he had actually hidden in an area close to the scene as he was afraid of being lynched by a group of local residents.

Thursday 1 December 2016, 11:21AM

The bus driver left his vehicle for fear of being lynched by a group of local residents. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Sanit Nookong, an inspector from the Thalang Police, told The Phuket News yesterday (Nov 30) that the bus driver, who he declined to name, did not run away as reported by media.

“After the accident that left 40-year-old Sompod Butprom dead (see story here), the bus driver did not run away as reported in the news. He had actually hidden in an area close to the accident as he feared he would be lynched by residents that had gathered at the scene.

“Shortly after the accident the man came to Thalang Police Station and reported the accident,” Lt Col Sanit said.

“The bus driver told us that when the accident happened it was raining heavily and he did not see the motorcyclist. He feels that both he and the driver of the motorbike were responsible for the accident,” Lt Col Saint added.

No charges have yet to be brought against the bus driver and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.