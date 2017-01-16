PHUKET: Patong Police have completed their investigation into the fire that broke out at the Beyond Patong Resort on earlier this month and concluded that it was caused by an electrical short circuit.

Monday 16 January 2017, 04:16PM

Plumes of heavy smoke bellowed out from the resort from about 7:30pm on Jan 2, forcing firefighters to close the Patong beach road as a precaution.

Diners in the restaurant at the front of the resort at the time the fire broke out were safely evacuated from the building. (See story here.)

“Our investigation, which included Forensic Police, concluded that the fire was started by an electrical short circuit on the lower level,” Col Witoon Kongsukjai of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 16).

“We believe the fire started from construction equipment that was left plugged into an electrical socket,” he said.

“Thankfully, no one was injured,” he added.

Damage to the hotel still under construction was estimated at no more than B2 million. (See story here.)

“The damage is covered by the hotel’s insurance,” Col Witoon noted today.

The hotel is owned by the Phuket-based Kata Group, headed by founder and President Pramookpisitt Achariyachai.

“Although the fire affected construction and storage areas on the lower floor, it did not affect any other parts of the hotel or the integrity of the construction already completed,” Mr Pramookpisitt told The Phuket News today.

“Construction of the hotel is already 85% complete, and we are on schedule to open in July this year,” he added.