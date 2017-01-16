Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong hotel blaze started by short circuit, say Phuket police

PHUKET: Patong Police have completed their investigation into the fire that broke out at the Beyond Patong Resort on earlier this month and concluded that it was caused by an electrical short circuit.

patong, accidents, tourism,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Monday 16 January 2017, 04:16PM

Plumes of heavy smoke bellowed out from the resort from about 7:30pm on Jan 2, forcing firefighters to close the Patong beach road as a precaution.

Diners in the restaurant at the front of the resort at the time the fire broke out were safely evacuated from the building. (See story here.)

“Our investigation, which included Forensic Police, concluded that the fire was started by an electrical short circuit on the lower level,” Col Witoon Kongsukjai of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 16).

“We believe the fire started from construction equipment that was left plugged into an electrical socket,” he said.

“Thankfully, no one was injured,” he added.

Coast Beach Club

Damage to the hotel still under construction was estimated at no more than B2 million. (See story here.)

“The damage is covered by the hotel’s insurance,” Col Witoon noted today.

The hotel is owned by the Phuket-based Kata Group, headed by founder and President Pramookpisitt Achariyachai.

“Although the fire affected construction and storage areas on the lower floor, it did not affect any other parts of the hotel or the integrity of the construction already completed,” Mr Pramookpisitt told The Phuket News today.

“Construction of the hotel is already 85% complete, and we are on schedule to open in July this year,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Swerv, There you go again! SWERVING! I do agree with all others who comment. Don't be shy, you may react on other comments as well. The prese...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Swerv: The air show was at Hat Yai Airport, not above my head on Phuket. Thank you for making me realize that it was perhaps the same aircraft. Than...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Come on Swerv...you sound like you think you're some kind of high-rolling property tycoon. I could go out and buy five condos with cash, but I ch...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: National flood response – A day late and a dollar short

From what I can see the response by the government has been virtually nil. The response by private individuals however has been more than impressive. ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi speed not questioned in deadly motorbike collision

It seems to be standard operating procedure for the police in Thailand to automatically charge the driver of any car involved in any collision with re...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Kurt: Once again you are showing your complete lack of knowledge regarding the property market here. Just because you rent you want others to throw aw...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Kurt: What makes you think the flight was "unauthorised"? It was an air show. I believe the flight over Phuket was before the crash and ma...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Yes agree with all posts, you don't have to be too clever to come to realise there is greed based over supply of condo development as a result of ...(Read More)

South braces for new chaos

เข้้าอยากจัฃ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.