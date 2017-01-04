PHUKET: Police have declined to confirm or deny any possible cause for the major fire that broke out at the Beyond Patong hotel under construction in Patong on Monday night (Jan 2), sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky and forcing authorities to close the beach road.

Wednesday 4 January 2017, 03:13PM

Forensic Police inspected the scene this morning, Maj Teerasak Boonsang, the Patong Police officer leading the investigation, told The Phuket News today (Jan 4).

“They inspected the building and gathered evidence,” he said. “We expect them to take about one month before announcing their conclusions as to what they believe started the fire.”

Maj Teerasak confirmed that the contractor had told police that no work was being carried out at the time the fire started.

Asked whether police believe a short circuit started the fire, Maj Teersak said, “At this stage I cannot comment on any possible cause of the fire as the case is still under investigation.”

Three cars in the hotel car park on the downstairs level suffered only minor damage from the fire, he said, adding that he estimated the cost of damage from the fire at about B1 million.

“It would not be more than B2 million,” he said.

Maj Teerasak declined to name the contractor – but confirmed the company has insurance coverage in case it is held responsible for the fire.

More than 10 fire trucks and rescue teams took more than 10 hours to bring the flames under control at the four-storey hotel site on Monday night.

People dining in the restaurant at the front of the hotel had already been safely evacuated from the building, when police were alerted the fire at about 7:30pm.

No injuries were reported as a result from the fire. (See story here.)

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot